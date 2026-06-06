The New York Knicks survived a late push from the San Antonio Spurs, securing a narrow win in Game 2 and a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

The New York Knicks narrowly defeated the San Antonio Spurs in a dramatic finish, clinching a one-point victory to seize a 2-0 lead in the 2024 NBA Finals. The win at Madison Square Garden puts the Knicks just two games away from their first championship in over five decades, adding further pressure on the Spurs as the series heads to San Antonio.

Knicks Survive Late Surge for Game 2 Win

The Knicks, bolstered by standout play from Karl-Anthony Towns, managed to withstand a spirited comeback attempt by the Spurs in the closing minutes. Multiple outlets, including NPR and ESPN, reported that Game 2 was a nail-biter, with the outcome hanging in the balance until the final buzzer. The Knicks’ defense held strong in the last possession, keeping the Spurs at bay to secure the hard-fought win.

The Knicks now hold a 2-0 series lead , a significant advantage in the NBA Finals

, a significant advantage in the NBA Finals Both games in the series have been decided by narrow margins, showcasing the competitive nature of this matchup

Karl-Anthony Towns Shines in Critical Moments

Karl-Anthony Towns has been a focal point for the Knicks in the Finals, drawing defensive attention and creating opportunities for his teammates, as noted by ESPN’s analysis. His presence inside and ability to stretch the floor have posed constant challenges for the Spurs, who have struggled to contain the Knicks’ balanced offensive attack.

According to ESPN, the Knicks have effectively capitalized on the attention Towns attracts, finding open shooters and generating high-percentage looks during crucial stretches of the game. This strategy was especially apparent in Game 2, where timely ball movement and unselfish play allowed New York to maintain a slim lead despite several Spurs runs.

Spurs Face Uphill Battle as Series Shifts to San Antonio

With the series moving to San Antonio, the Spurs find themselves in a difficult position. Historically, teams that take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals go on to win the championship the vast majority of the time. The Spurs will need to regroup and rely on their home crowd to try to claw back into the series.

Spurs’ resilience has been evident, with both games going down to the wire

The Knicks’ defense has been key in late-game situations

San Antonio will look to adjust and better contain Towns and the Knicks’ perimeter shooters in Game 3

Historic Stakes for the Knicks

The Knicks’ current position marks their best chance at a championship since their last title. As highlighted in the NBA Finals history, New York has endured a decades-long drought, and the city’s excitement is palpable. A 2-0 lead gives the Knicks a commanding grip on the series, but with the next two games on the road, the team knows the job is far from finished.

What Lies Ahead

Both teams will have a short turnaround before Game 3 in San Antonio. The Knicks will aim to maintain their momentum, while the Spurs look to make adjustments and defend their home court. The series stands as one of the most competitive Finals in recent years, with each game decided in the final moments.

Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if the Knicks can continue their run or if the Spurs can mount a comeback as the Knicks-Spurs Finals rivalry adds another dramatic chapter.