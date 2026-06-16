Knicks end 53-year championship drought with Finals win over Spurs

Jalen Brunson scored 45 as the Knicks beat the Spurs 94-90 in Game 5, ending a 53-year title drought. New York’s long wait finally ended in the Finals.

The New York Knicks finally closed the gap between memory and reality, beating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 to win the NBA Finals 4-1 and end a 53-year championship drought. Jalen Brunson scored 45 points in the clincher and was named Finals MVP, capping a postseason built on comeback wins and the pressure that comes with carrying one of the league’s most famous franchises.

The title mattered far beyond a single trophy. In New York, the Knicks have long been more than a basketball team: they are a flagship brand, a constant subject of scrutiny, and a source of identity for generations of fans who grew up measuring every season against the last parade. Fifty-three years between titles turned the franchise’s history into a living burden, one that shaped expectations in the arena, fueled relentless media attention, and kept every roster move under a bright national spotlight.

AI-generated illustration

The drought’s end also rewrote the franchise’s own timeline. The Knicks had last won in 1973, when Red Holzman’s team finished 57-25 and beat the Los Angeles Lakers 4-1 in the Finals. That club, built around Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, Dave DeBusschere, Bill Bradley and Earl Monroe, became the standard by which every later Knicks team was judged. Before this season, the franchise’s only other NBA title had come in 1970.

The 2026 run gave the old mythology new life. Knicks legends Patrick Ewing, Bernard King, John Starks and Larry Johnson were visible supporters during the playoff push, a reminder that the title chase had stretched across eras and generations. As New York rolled through the postseason, the comeback victories that defined the run kept reviving the same question: whether a team that had spent so long chasing its own past could finally outgrow it.

Photo by RDNE Stock project

Keith Allison via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The answer arrived in Game 5. Brunson’s 45-point night delivered the final blow, and the 4-1 series win sent the Knicks back to the top of the NBA for the first time since the early 1970s. For a franchise that had lived for decades as both a promise and a punchline, the championship did more than end a drought. It reset the standard.