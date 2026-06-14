Knicks end 53-year title drought, Spike Lee and Chalamet celebrate

Spike Lee and Timothée Chalamet spilled onto the court as Jalen Brunson’s 45 points ended New York’s 53-year wait for a third Knicks title.

The Knicks finally turned half a century of frustration into a 94-90 clincher, beating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 at Frost Bank Center and closing the Finals 4-1. Jalen Brunson delivered the defining performance with 45 points, including 13 straight for New York in the fourth quarter, as the franchise captured its first championship since 1973.

The victory ended a 53-year title drought and gave the Knicks their third NBA championship overall. It also completed a remarkable postseason pattern: New York won all four of its playoff victories in the series by rallying from double-digit deficits, a grind that reached its peak after the Knicks produced the largest comeback in NBA Finals history in Game 4 and then finished the job in San Antonio.

AI-generated illustration

The scene around the final buzzer underlined why this title carried weight far beyond basketball. Spike Lee and Timothée Chalamet were on the court celebrating after the horn, with Ben Stiller also in attendance for the clincher. The celebrity presence was not just decoration; it reflected how the Knicks still function as one of New York’s most durable cultural symbols, shorthand for the city’s self-image in a way few teams can match.

Photo by Hugo Polo

That reach has long stretched beyond the arena, and it was visible again in the mix of familiar faces tied to the franchise, from Tracy Morgan and Taylor Swift to Mariska Hargitay, Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld. The Finals win fused sports and show business into a single New York moment, with the Knicks operating as both team and civic emblem, a status marker that travels easily from Madison Square Garden to the center of pop culture.

Charlotte Hornets via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Chalamet put the sentiment in blunt terms after the game, saying he would “way rather” have the Knicks title than the Oscars. The remark landed because he has been nominated for Academy Awards without winning one, but it also captured the hierarchy this moment created: for one night, New York’s basketball prize carried more weight than Hollywood’s highest honor.