Knicks end 53-year title drought with historic NBA championship run

After 53 years without a title, the Knicks turned a 29-point Finals comeback into a five-game championship that sent crowds into the streets across New York.

The Knicks ended a 53-year championship drought and gave New York its first NBA title since 1973, delivering a victory that landed far beyond the floor at Madison Square Garden. In a city long defined by frustration as much as loyalty, the run through the 2026 playoffs became a civic moment, with fans packing streets in Manhattan and across the five boroughs to mark a win that had been waited on for generations.

New York’s path to the crown ran through a dominant Eastern Conference finals sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers, a series that sent the Knicks to their first NBA Finals since 1999 and their ninth Finals appearance in franchise history. Jalen Brunson’s performance earned him Eastern Conference Finals MVP honors, a recognition that underscored how central he was to a postseason in which the Knicks kept control of the East and revived memories of the franchise’s peak years under Red Holzman, Willis Reed and Walt Frazier.

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The Finals carried the sort of drama that can define a franchise for decades. In Game 4, the Knicks erased a 29-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106, completing the largest comeback in NBA Finals history and signaling that this was not just a breakthrough but a statement. New York then closed out San Antonio in five games, ending a title wait that had stretched back to the team’s championships in 1970 and 1973.

The celebration quickly became a citywide event. Fans surged around Madison Square Garden after the Knicks clinched the East and again after the championship was secured, turning the area along Seventh Avenue into a packed scene of noise, traffic and improvisation. The New York Police Department said 56 people were taken into custody after one celebration near the arena, including 15 arrests and 41 summonses, a reminder that the public release around a title can strain the same streets that help define the city’s sports identity.

Photo by Luke Miller

For New York, the championship was more than a trophy. It ended decades of longing that had become part of the city’s culture, connecting older fans who remember the title teams of 1970 and 1973 with younger ones who had only known disappointment and near misses. In that sense, the Knicks’ run became both a basketball triumph and a rare unifying event, a banner moment that changed the mood of the city and restored belief in a franchise that had spent a generation chasing its past.