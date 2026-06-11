Knicks erase 29-point deficit, take 3-1 Finals lead over Spurs

The Knicks erased a 29-point hole, then survived Victor Wembanyama’s late misses to beat the Spurs 107-106 and move within one win of the title.

The Knicks turned Game 4 into a title swing, climbing out of a 29-point hole to beat the Spurs 107-106 on Wednesday and seize a 3-1 Finals lead that left San Antonio facing elimination. New York’s rally was the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, and it flipped the emotional weight of the series in a single night.

San Antonio appeared in control early, leading 41-22 after the first quarter and stretching the margin to 29 in the first half. The Knicks did not win the game with one frantic burst. They changed the shape of it with steadier half-court execution, a tougher defensive edge, and a fourth quarter in which New York outscored the Spurs 32-16.

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OG Anunoby delivered the decisive finish, scoring 33 points and supplying the game-winning tip-in. Jalen Brunson added 36 points and made the go-ahead free throw with 9.5 seconds left after Victor Wembanyama committed a costly turnover moments earlier. Wembanyama later missed two late free throws, and the Spurs could not recover from the opening they surrendered.

The closing sequence underscored how thin the margin had become for San Antonio. De’Aaron Fox had a late possession that ended with a crucial Knicks stop, and the final minutes were shaped by New York’s ability to force the Spurs into rushed decisions while still generating quality touches at the rim. For the Knicks, the comeback changed more than the score; it shifted the series psychology from survival to control.

Keith Allison via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

With the victory, New York moved to the brink of its first championship since 1973. Game 5 was scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2026, and the Knicks will carry not just a 3-1 lead but the knowledge that they have already broken the series open once.