Knicks eye 3-1 Finals lead as officiating tension swirls at MSG

Game 4 at MSG could flip the Finals overnight: the Knicks chased a 3-1 lead, while the Spurs tried to answer after Victor Wembanyama’s 32-point Game 3.

Game 4 at Madison Square Garden carried the kind of leverage that can alter a Finals storyline in a single night. The Knicks entered leading the series 2-1 and were trying to move within one win of the championship, while the Spurs came in after a 115-111 Game 3 win on Monday that had narrowed the gap and given San Antonio a real path back into the series.

The stakes were clear before tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC in New York. A Knicks victory would have turned a 2-1 edge into a commanding 3-1 lead and shifted pressure squarely onto San Antonio. A Spurs win would have tied the series at 2-2 and erased much of the momentum New York built by taking Games 1 and 2 at home.

Victor Wembanyama’s Game 3 line, 32 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks, was the latest reminder that the Spurs had more than one answer for New York. His first NBA Finals win left the Knicks with a far different task than the one they faced after the opening two games: protect home court, slow the surge, and keep a 53-year championship drought from becoming the loudest storyline in the building.

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Officiating added another layer of strain to the night. The NBA’s 2025-26 Last Two Minute Reports have kept close-game calls and notable non-calls under constant review, and the replay archive already showed how quickly a single whistle can change a playoff series. In Game 1 of this Finals matchup, a June 3 challenge was overturned to an offensive foul on the Knicks, while the league’s 2025 playoff series against Detroit included an acknowledged missed foul on the final shot of Game 4. That history helped explain why every contested possession around this series drew immediate scrutiny.

The pressure extended beyond the court. The New York Police Department restricted spontaneous gatherings around MSG, and James Dolan canceled a planned watch party because of the security limits. Inside and outside the arena, Game 4 had the feel of a turning point: if New York held, the title path narrowed sharply; if San Antonio answered again, the favorite suddenly looked vulnerable.