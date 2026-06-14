Knicks fans brace for first title in 53 years as city erupts

Knicks fans treated Game 4 like a civic test, from Bryant Park to Madison Square Garden, as a 29-point comeback put New York one win from its first title in 53 years.

New York spent the night balancing euphoria and fear, because the Knicks were suddenly one win from their first championship in 53 years and nobody wanted to be the one to say it too loudly. From Madison Square Garden to Bryant Park, fans leaned into rituals, old superstitions and fresh anxiety as the franchise moved to a 3-1 lead over the San Antonio Spurs.

The stakes were so heavy because the numbers are so unforgiving. The Knicks have won only two NBA championships, in 1970 and 1973, and their last title came 53 years ago. Their return to the Finals in 2026 ended a 27-year absence from the championship round, after the franchise last got there in 1999. This year’s matchup with San Antonio also revived a familiar memory: the Spurs and Knicks were meeting again in an NBA Finals rematch from 1999.

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The run itself fed the belief that something unusual might be happening. New York entered the Finals after winning 12 consecutive playoff games, then erased a 29-point deficit in Game 4 to seize control of the series. That comeback left the Knicks one victory away from a title and turned each possession into something that felt larger than basketball.

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Around the city, fans treated every detail like it might influence the outcome. Some wore the same clothes, repeated the same routines or refused to speak too confidently about what was unfolding. Ben Stiller, Spike Lee and Timothée Chalamet remained part of the courtside backdrop, helping turn each home game into a star-powered public spectacle that still felt rooted in old Knicks lore, from Willis Reed and Walt Frazier to Dave DeBusschere and Bill Bradley.

Photo by Ramaz Bluashvili

The city’s watch parties gave the Finals a broader civic shape. Large gatherings took over Bryant Park, Radio City Music Hall, Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield and the blocks outside Madison Square Garden, as the Knicks became a shared public event rather than just a team chasing a trophy. But the celebrations also carried a harder edge: officers were injured and dozens of people were arrested as some postgame scenes turned chaotic.

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Even politics found its way into the superstition machine. After Donald Trump attended Game 3, online fan theories began circling around a so-called Trump curse, another sign of how far New York’s long memory reaches when a title feels close enough to touch. For a city that has lived through decades of near-misses, the danger was never only losing. It was believing too soon.