Knicks fans flood San Antonio as Game 5 ticket prices soar

Knicks fans made San Antonio feel like a road finale, with resale data showing New York and New Jersey buyers taking up nearly half or more of Game 5 tickets.

Knicks supporters turned Game 5 at Frost Bank Center into a traveling civic event, pushing resale markets to record levels and giving San Antonio a postseason atmosphere that sounded more like Manhattan than South Texas. With the New York Knicks one win from their first championship since 1973, demand for Saturday’s NBA Finals game reflected how far, and how deeply, the franchise’s reach still extends.

Ticket-market data showed the scale of that pull in hard numbers. One resale site said more than 48 percent of its tickets for the San Antonio game were sold to buyers from New York and New Jersey. Another report put Knicks markets at 54 percent of all Game 5 tickets sold, while a separate tally said 45 percent of tickets were bought by fans from New York and New Jersey. Taken together, the figures pointed to a road crowd that was not just present but dominant enough to reshape the balance of the arena.

AI-generated illustration

The prices told the same story. Game 5 listings in San Antonio were starting at about $1,074 on some major resale platforms, while other marketplace reports put the floor above $1,399. StubHub listings stretched from $1,074 to more than $4,579, a spread that underscored the premium attached to a chance to see the Knicks close out a title and end a drought that has lasted since 1973.

Photo by Luke Miller

The backdrop only sharpened the intensity. The Knicks were back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and the matchup with the Spurs was being cast by some as a 1999 rematch, when San Antonio won the title in five games. That history gave the series a rare emotional charge for both fan bases, but the ticket data suggested the Knicks brought the larger traveling party.

Mo_Williams_free_throw.jpg: Jeramey Jannene derivative work: Lpdrew (talk) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Data visualization chart

Earlier in the Finals, Knicks fans had already been described as creating a partisan road presence in San Antonio, and Game 5 showed how quickly that presence became an economic force. The resale market, the surge in prices and the concentration of buyers from New York and New Jersey turned one basketball game into a temporary migration, with the Knicks’ long-suffering base once again proving it can travel, spend and occupy space at championship scale.