Knicks finals run turns fan gear into a citywide fashion statement

The Knicks' first Finals trip since 1999 has turned blue and orange into a citywide dress code, from head-to-toe fan fits to a painted subway entrance.

The Knicks’ first trip to the NBA Finals since 1999 has turned blue and orange into more than team colors. It has become a public signal of loyalty, status and New York identity as the franchise chases its first championship since 1973.

At Madison Square Garden and across New York City, Knicks fans have not settled for simple team T-shirts. They have mixed luxury labels, vintage pieces and custom looks, using the team’s palette as a shorthand that reads instantly in the street, on the subway and outside the arena. Some fans are dressing for the moment even without knowing every basketball detail, pulled into a playoff run that has made Knicks fandom visible far beyond the court.

That visibility has been especially pronounced in the city’s everyday spaces. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority painted a subway entrance near Madison Square Garden blue and orange ahead of the Finals, folding the team’s colors into the built environment around 34th Street. The gesture captured what the run has done to New York: it has made the Knicks part of the city’s visual language, with orange and blue signaling not just sports allegiance but a shared civic mood.

AI-generated illustration

The fashion response has also moved quickly into retail. Kith released a New York Knicks 2026 Finals collection with headwear and apparel created in collaboration with New Era and other partners, adding an upscale streetwear layer to the surge in demand. The collection reflects how the Knicks’ title push has spilled into fashion culture, where game-day clothing now doubles as a statement piece and a marker of belonging.

That instinct has deep roots in the franchise’s history. Walt Frazier remains the defining Knicks style icon, the player whose fashion-forward image linked basketball and dress well before modern tunnel walks and branded playoff capsules. His influence still shapes how fans and brands imagine what Knicks style looks like: polished, confident and unmistakably New York. In a Finals run this rare, the wardrobe has become part of the story, and the city has dressed accordingly.