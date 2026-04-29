Knicks Edge Hawks in Critical Game 5 Playoff Win

The New York Knicks edged out the Atlanta Hawks in a dramatic Game 5, regaining control of their first-round playoff series with clutch performances in the final minutes.

The New York Knicks secured a pivotal win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, narrowly escaping with a hard-fought victory in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. The contest, played at Madison Square Garden, was marked by momentum swings, standout individual efforts, and a frantic finish that saw the Knicks hold off a late Hawks rally.

Back-and-Forth Battle Defines Game 5

Both teams entered the contest with the series tied, raising the stakes for a crucial game that could shift the balance of the best-of-seven matchup. According to the official NBA play-by-play, the game featured 16 lead changes and 11 ties, underscoring the evenly matched nature of the series. The Knicks capitalized on home-court energy to build early leads, but the Hawks repeatedly answered, setting up a dramatic fourth quarter.

Knicks led by as many as 14 points in the first half, thanks to hot shooting from the perimeter.

in the first half, thanks to hot shooting from the perimeter. Hawks erased the deficit with a third-quarter surge, sparked by their transition offense and key baskets from Trae Young.

with a third-quarter surge, sparked by their transition offense and key baskets from Trae Young. The game remained within one possession for the last five minutes, ratcheting up the intensity for both sides.

Key Performers Step Up Under Pressure

All eyes were on Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who once again shouldered the offensive load. According to Sports Illustrated's live game coverage, Brunson delivered clutch baskets throughout the second half, including a go-ahead layup with just over a minute to play. He finished as the game's top scorer, and his composure at the foul line helped seal the outcome.

For Atlanta, Trae Young showcased his trademark flair, orchestrating the Hawks' offense and keeping his team within striking distance. Young's deep three-pointer with 30 seconds left narrowed the Knicks' lead to a single point, but New York's defense held firm in the closing moments.

Jalen Brunson's box score reflected his impact: he posted 32 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points and 11 assists, doing much of his damage in the second half.

The Knicks' supporting cast, including Josh Hart and Julius Randle, contributed timely baskets and crucial defensive stops.

Decisive Moments in the Final Minutes

The game's final sequence encapsulated the tension of playoff basketball. With the score knotted at 108, Brunson drove inside for a tough finish, putting the Knicks ahead. Atlanta responded with a quick bucket, and after a Knicks miss, the Hawks had a chance to take the lead. The NBA play-by-play details how De'Andre Hunter's potential game-winning shot rimmed out, allowing New York to recover the rebound. Forced to foul, Atlanta sent Brunson to the line, where he calmly converted both free throws.

On the Hawks' final possession, a contested three-point attempt by Young fell short as time expired, igniting the Garden crowd and giving the Knicks a 3-2 series advantage.

Series Implications and Next Steps

With the win, the Knicks now lead the series 3-2, putting them one victory away from advancing to the second round. For the Hawks, the loss means their season is on the line as the series shifts back to Atlanta for Game 6. The 2025-26 NBA standings underscore how closely matched these teams have been all year, with the regular season series also split evenly.

Knicks fans are hopeful that home-court advantage will continue to play a role, as New York has yet to lose a home game this series.

The Hawks, meanwhile, will look to force a decisive Game 7 by relying on their high-octane offense and experience in elimination games.

The all-time playoff history between these franchises remains closely contested.

Looking Ahead

As the series heads into its critical final games, both teams face questions about adjustments and resilience. The Knicks will aim to close out the series on the road, while the Hawks must regroup quickly to keep their postseason hopes alive. With stars like Brunson and Young in the spotlight, fans can expect more high drama as this tightly fought series continues.