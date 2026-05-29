Mitchell Robinson Eyes NBA Finals Return After Surgery

Mitchell Robinson underwent surgery on his broken pinky but aims to play in the NBA Finals, giving the Knicks a potential boost for their championship run.

Mitchell Robinson, the New York Knicks’ starting center, is aiming for a return in the NBA Finals after undergoing surgery on his broken pinky, according to multiple reports. Despite the injury, Robinson plans to suit up for the championship series, offering a significant lift to the Knicks as they chase their first title since 1973.

Injury and Surgery Details

News of Robinson’s injury emerged earlier this week, with ESPN and The New York Times confirming the center suffered a fracture to his pinky finger. The Knicks quickly moved to address the issue, with Robinson undergoing surgery to repair the break. The New York Times noted that the procedure was successful and that the team remains hopeful about his participation in the upcoming Finals.

Robinson’s injury comes at a pivotal moment, as the Knicks prepare to compete on the league’s biggest stage. Both Yahoo Sports and ESPN reported that, despite the surgery, Robinson is planning on rejoining the lineup when the Finals begin. This determination highlights Robinson’s importance to the team and the high stakes of the championship series.

Robinson’s Impact on the Knicks

Robinson has been a defensive anchor for New York throughout the season. His rim protection, rebounding, and interior presence have played a key role in the Knicks’ postseason run. According to season statistics, Robinson averaged strong numbers in rebounds and blocks, offering a consistent interior threat on both ends of the floor. Even limited, his presence could tilt critical moments in the Finals.

Robinson averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game this season prior to his injury.

He played a key role in the Knicks’ defensive schemes, anchoring a unit that ranked among the top defenses in the league according to advanced team stats.

Robinson’s resilience through injuries has been noted throughout the playoffs. His willingness to return quickly after surgery underlines the importance of his contributions, especially as the Knicks face elite competition in the Finals.

Knicks’ NBA Finals Outlook

The Knicks’ path to the Finals has been shaped by strong team defense and timely performances from key players. With the Finals approaching, Robinson’s availability is a major storyline. The team has managed to adapt to various injuries this postseason, but Robinson’s status adds a new layer of complexity. As ESPN and Yahoo Sports emphasized, his return—even in a limited capacity—could provide a defensive boost and help the Knicks contend with the talented frontlines typical of Finals opponents.

The Knicks finished the regular season with a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.

They advanced to the Finals by relying on depth, defense, and interior play, areas where Robinson’s skill set is especially valuable.

What’s Next for Robinson and the Knicks

With the Finals set to begin soon, all eyes are on Robinson’s recovery and the Knicks’ final preparations. Medical staff will closely monitor his progress, but the consensus across ESPN, Yahoo Sports, and The New York Times is that Robinson is determined to play through pain if necessary. The team will need to balance his competitive drive with the realities of post-surgical recovery.

As the Knicks seek their first championship in decades, Robinson’s expected return could be a turning point in their quest. Knicks fans and league observers alike will be watching for updates as the Finals tip off, knowing that Robinson’s presence could make a difference in basketball’s biggest games.