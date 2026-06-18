Knicks plan White House visit after ending Trump-era NBA snub

The Knicks accepted a White House invitation after their first title since 1973, turning a championship visit into a test of NBA politics under Donald Trump.

The New York Knicks have accepted a White House invitation after winning their first NBA championship since 1973, a move that turns the traditional post-title visit into a fresh test of how pro sports handles Donald Trump. James Dolan said Wednesday on WFAN New York that the White House had extended the invitation, the team had accepted, and the sides still needed to work out the details.

Dolan framed the visit as personal as well as political. He said he invited Trump to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals and described him as a friend he had known for 30 years. That public relationship gives the Knicks’ decision a sharper edge than a routine celebration, especially after New York beat the San Antonio Spurs in five games to capture the 2026 NBA Finals and bring home the franchise’s first league title in more than five decades.

AI-generated illustration

If the trip goes forward, the Knicks will become the first NBA team to visit Trump at the White House during either of his presidential terms. That would end a streak in which recent champions did not make the customary visit while Trump was in office. The Golden State Warriors, who won titles in 2017 and 2018, never went. The Toronto Raptors skipped the White House after their 2019 championship, and the Los Angeles Lakers also did not visit after winning in 2020.

Photo by Chengxiang LIAO

The most bruising break came in 2017, when Trump withdrew the Warriors’ invitation after Stephen Curry’s comments ignited a public dispute. That episode set the tone for years of tension between the president and the NBA, a league whose players and coaches have often been outspoken on politics, race and public life. The Knicks’ acceptance now suggests a possible reset, or at least a willingness by one franchise to separate a championship tradition from the broader fight over Trump’s presidency.

Keith Allison via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Reaction is likely to split along familiar lines. Many Knicks fans, especially in New York, may see the visit as a standard honor attached to a title run that ended 53 years of frustration. Others, including players and league figures who have been wary of Trump’s politics, may view it as a sharp departure from the resistance that defined earlier championship teams. In a polarized moment, the Knicks are not just visiting Washington. They are stepping into a debate over how much space professional sports should leave for presidential theater.