Knicks playoff run turns Manhattan into a citywide celebration

Manhattan’s Knicks fever brought $195 million in home-game activity and player-named street signs, but it also exposed how rare a citywide shared ritual can feel.

For a few weeks, Manhattan looked less like a place of hurried strangers and more like a city trying to remember how to gather. The Knicks’ march to the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, their first trip there since 2000, pulled that feeling into the open, with Jalen Brunson Boulevard and Josh Hart Street appearing as temporary signs across Manhattan and fans treating the run as something bigger than basketball.

City Hall put hard numbers on the mood. On May 22, 2025, officials said the Knicks’ playoff run had already generated an estimated $195 million in economic activity from home games, with the full postseason potentially reaching $832 million across the five boroughs if the team kept playing home dates. Each additional home playoff game was valued at about $91 million, a reminder that civic euphoria and downtown revenue often arrive together in New York, even if they do not mean the same thing.

AI-generated illustration

The street signs were designed to be symbolic, not permanent. The city’s naming rules keep the original street name and add a sign below it, which made the Knicks tribute feel like an overlay on the borough rather than a rewrite of it. Eric Adams and Ydanis Rodriguez announced the temporary co-namings on May 21, 2025, in partnership with Madison Square Garden Sports and the New York Knicks, turning familiar blocks into a short-lived civic pageant.

The scale of the response matched the city’s attachment to the team. ESPN’s 2024-25 attendance figures ranked the Knicks third in the NBA in home attendance, with 811,794 total fans and an average of 19,800 per game. That kind of crowd is an economic asset, but it is also a social one: in a city where loneliness can hide behind density, the shared ritual of a playoff run gave neighbors, workers and transit riders a common script.

Photo by Yura Forrat

The run ended on May 31, 2025, when the Indiana Pacers eliminated the Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals and advanced to the NBA Finals. Yet the symbolism outlasted the loss. By June 16, 2026, New York was still preparing a ticker-tape parade and directing residents to a dedicated city page for the celebration, proof that the Knicks had become part of the city’s civic language, if only for a season at a time.