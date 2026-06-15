Knicks set for first ticker-tape parade after 53-year title drought

A first-ever Knicks ticker-tape parade will wind up Broadway on Thursday, ending with a Keys to the City ceremony after a 53-year title drought.

Shredded paper and confetti will rain down on the Knicks as New York turns Broadway into a civic stage for a team that ended a 53-year title drought. The parade will be the franchise’s first ticker-tape celebration, a milestone that city leaders are treating not only as a sports tribute but as a public display of momentum, competence and city pride.

The celebration is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 2026, beginning at 10 a.m. near Battery Park and moving north along Broadway through the Canyon of Heroes before ending at City Hall in Lower Manhattan. After the route reaches City Hall Plaza, Mayor Zohran Mamdani will host a Key to the City ceremony for the NBA champions, including Finals MVP Jalen Brunson. City Hall and other municipal buildings will be lit in blue and orange that night.

Photo by Ramon Perucho

The scale of the event gives Mamdani a high-visibility moment in front of a fan base that stretches from the Bronx to Staten Island to Manhattan and beyond. City officials and broadcast reports say the parade could draw hundreds of thousands of fans, and Mamdani has said it may become the largest parade in New York City history. That kind of turnout would turn the championship into more than a victory lap, giving City Hall a chance to project order, celebration and a sense of shared identity across a city that often measures itself by how it handles moments of pressure.

The route itself carries its own symbolism. The Canyon of Heroes, the one-mile stretch of Broadway between The Battery and City Hall, has long been New York’s ceremonial corridor for major triumphs and milestones. In choosing that route, the city is placing the Knicks in a lineage of public honors that reaches beyond basketball and into the machinery of civic recognition.

Keith Allison via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Officials said additional logistics, including street closures and media RSVP details, would be released on Sunday, June 14, 2026. But the broader message is already clear: after the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 on Saturday, June 13, 2026, to claim their first NBA title since 1973, New York is preparing to mark the moment with the full weight of the city behind it.