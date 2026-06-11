Knicks stage record NBA Finals comeback, beat Spurs 107-106 in Game 4

Down 29, the Knicks beat the Spurs 107-106 on OG Anunoby’s tip-in, the biggest NBA Finals comeback ever, and moved one win from a title.

The Knicks turned a 29-point deficit into a 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals, a finish that will define the series and perhaps the franchise’s modern era. OG Anunoby tipped in Jalen Brunson’s miss with 1.2 seconds left at Madison Square Garden in New York City, completing the largest comeback in NBA Finals history and putting New York ahead 3-1.

The scale of the rally mattered as much as the result. The previous Finals comeback record was 24 points, set by the Boston Celtics against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the 2008 Finals. New York surpassed that mark by five points, erasing the kind of margin that usually ends a game before halftime and turning it into a one-possession finish. The win left the Knicks one victory away from their first NBA championship since 1973, and their first Finals appearance since 1999 suddenly looked like the start of a run, not the end of one.

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What made the comeback so striking was the pressure it placed on San Antonio once the lead began to shrink. Every possession in the fourth quarter tightened, and Madison Square Garden responded with the kind of noise that can change the shape of a game. As the Knicks kept cutting into the Spurs’ cushion, the building shifted from disbelief to belief, and the final sequence gave New York a finish that matched the urgency of the comeback.

Source: s.france24.com

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The scene inside the arena reflected how far the game had swung. Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Swift, Spike Lee, Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Larry David, Alana Haim and Este Haim were among the celebrities in attendance, but the night belonged to the Knicks and the crowd that stayed locked into every possession. After the final buzzer, celebrations spilled into the streets of New York City and across social media, where fans and media called the comeback a miracle. Chalamet was reported to have shouted “Knicks in 5,” while Swift was seen celebrating courtside as the Garden erupted. The finish gave New York more than a win; it gave the Finals a turning point and the Knicks a template built on resilience under pressure.