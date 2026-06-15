Knicks title celebration turns chaotic, shuttle bus burned in Midtown

A Knicks title party in Midtown ended with a burned World Cup shuttle bus, a teen shot in the foot and dozens arrested as crowds swarmed Times Square.

What should have been a championship celebration became a stress test for New York’s street control, transit security and police response. As thousands of Knicks fans poured into Midtown after the team clinched its first NBA title since 1973, a World Cup shuttle bus was set on fire outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal, a 17-year-old was shot in the foot in Times Square and police moved in on a night that mixed jubilation with disorder.

The Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5, with Jalen Brunson scoring 45 points to deliver the franchise’s third NBA championship and its first since the 1973 title. The emotional release was obvious on the streets as fans spilled out of bars and outdoor venues, set off fireworks and fired smoke grenades, turning Midtown Manhattan into a rolling postgame crowd before law enforcement could contain it.

AI-generated illustration

The buses that were damaged were not part of the basketball celebration. They were carrying soccer fans from the first World Cup game in the New York City area, a Brazil-Morocco draw, and were part of a transportation effort for 2026 FIFA World Cup spectators headed to and from the New York/New Jersey stadium. Reuters said the convoy included about 15 shuttle buses. In the midst of the chaos, hundreds of mostly young people swarmed the buses, adding another layer of disruption to a night already overloaded with noise, smoke and police activity.

Source: a57.foxnews.com

The shooting underscored how fast a sports celebration can turn into a public-safety emergency. A New York police officer told Reuters that the 17-year-old was injured around 2 a.m., and police said three persons of interest were in custody afterward. Other coverage said more than a dozen people were arrested and several school buses were set on fire or vandalized as the celebration spread through the area around Times Square.

Photo by Jesse R

Keith Allison via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

For New York, the images carried a warning beyond one championship night. The city will host far larger and more complicated gatherings in the years ahead, and the same blocks that filled with fireworks and smoke grenades for a Knicks title will also have to absorb the crowd-control and transit demands of the 2026 World Cup. What happened in Midtown showed how quickly a victory parade atmosphere can overwhelm a dense urban core when multiple events collide in the same space.