Knicks title sparks Manhattan chaos, 63 arrested and teen shot in Times Square

A title ended a 53-year drought, but Manhattan erupted: 63 arrests, a teen shot in Times Square, buses torched and officers hurt.

Joy over the New York Knicks’ first NBA championship since 1973 spilled into a night of broken glass, fire and gunfire across Midtown Manhattan. After the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 to clinch the Finals in five games, celebrations around Madison Square Garden and Times Square turned violent late Saturday and into early Sunday.

Police said at least 63 people were arrested in the disorder. One of the most serious incidents happened around 2 a.m. in Times Square, where a 17-year-old was shot in the foot at 43rd Street and Broadway. Officers recovered a firearm at the scene, and three people of interest were in custody. The injured teen was taken to a hospital by police because ambulances could not get through the crowds.

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The damage spread beyond the shooting. Five school buses used to move people to World Cup events at MetLife Stadium were set on fire and destroyed, and at least five NYPD vehicles were heavily damaged. Police said at least 10 officers were injured, including one who was punched in the face and another struck with a glass bottle. Officers also reported four slashings and stabbings during the night, underscoring how quickly a championship crowd became a public-safety emergency.

Source: static.foxnews.com

The chaos had been building before the final buzzer. After Game 4, dozens were arrested in Manhattan when fans climbed scaffolding, blocked traffic, set off fireworks and smoke bombs, and damaged police vehicles. Some supporters even went to the hotel where the Spurs were staying and threw eggs at Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 star who had been targeted by angry fans after the earlier postseason game.

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The Knicks’ title run carried historic weight beyond the trophy itself. It ended a 53-year championship drought and marked only the franchise’s third NBA Finals appearance before the 2026 victory, after previous trips ended in defeats in 1994 and 1999. City officials had been preparing a ticker-tape parade to celebrate the long-awaited championship, but the celebrations instead exposed how fragile crowd control can be when viral, mass street gatherings overtake the city in real time.