Knicks win first NBA title in 53 years, beat Spurs in Game 5

Knicks fans turned San Antonio into a sea of orange and blue as Jalen Brunson’s 45 points sealed New York’s first title since 1973.

Knicks supporters made Frost Bank Center feel like a pilgrimage site, filling the San Antonio arena in orange and blue and wearing jerseys that carried decades of New York history. By the final horn, the away crowd had become part of the story of the 2026 NBA Finals: a fan base that had waited 53 years for another title watched its team finish the job in Texas and end the longest championship drought in franchise history.

The Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 on Saturday, June 13, 2026, clinching the series 4-1 and securing their third NBA championship, the first since 1973. Jalen Brunson led the way with 45 points and was named NBA Finals MVP after delivering the clincher on the same stage where New York had not reached the Finals since 1999, when the Spurs had ended that run.

What made the title harder, and more memorable, was how often New York had to claw back into games. The Knicks won all four of their victories in the series after overcoming double-digit deficits, including a 29-point comeback in Game 4, when OG Anunoby tipped in the winner with 1.2 seconds left in a 107-106 escape. That rally, and the repeated recoveries before it, gave the Knicks a championship built on refusal as much as on talent.

The San Antonio scene reflected the depth of that devotion. Fans came from New York and beyond, crowding the building in sweaters and jerseys marked Monroe, Starks, Ewing, Anthony, Anunoby and Brunson. Patrick Ewing was among the notable Knicks supporters in the stands, alongside Spike Lee and Timothée Chalamet, as the arena became a traveling slice of Knicks culture in the Texas hill country.

Mo_Williams_free_throw.jpg: Jeramey Jannene derivative work: Lpdrew (talk) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

After the final buzzer, James Dolan joined the celebration and told the team, “Sorry it took so long!” Back in New York City, the release spread across the five boroughs and outside Madison Square Garden, while the Empire State Building, JPMorgan Chase Building and One Vanderbilt glowed in Knicks colors. For a franchise and fan base that had waited since 1973, the night in San Antonio delivered more than a trophy: it restored a place at the top of the league and gave traveling supporters a memory that matched the journey.