Knicks win first NBA title in 53 years, set NYC parade

The Knicks ended a 53-season title drought with a 94-90 Game 5 win over the Spurs, and New York will stage its first-ever championship ticker-tape parade.

The Knicks delivered New York its first NBA title in 53 seasons with a 94-90 Game 5 win over the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center, closing out the 2026 Finals 4-1. For a franchise that had waited since 1973, the result marked far more than a trophy, it reset the meaning of the team in the nation’s biggest media market and set up the city’s first-ever Knicks championship ticker-tape parade.

Jalen Brunson carried the final push, scoring 45 points and slicing through the fourth quarter with 13 straight Knicks points as New York erased a 16-point deficit. The comeback fit the pattern that defined the series: the Knicks rallied from double-digit deficits in all four of their victories, turning each game into a test of nerve before finally breaking through in the fifth game of the best-of-seven series. Brunson’s performance earned him the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award, giving the Knicks a closer who matched the scale of the moment.

The championship closed a title drought that stretched across generations, back to the days when Willis Reed, Walt Frazier and coach Red Holzman powered the franchise to its previous NBA crowns in 1970 and 1973. New York’s history now shows three championships overall, but the 2026 run carried special weight because it arrived after years in which the team’s identity was often defined by waiting rather than winning. The city’s celebration reflected that shift: Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the parade within an hour of the final horn, and New York City government said additional parade logistics, ceremony information and media RSVP instructions would be released later Sunday, June 14, 2026.

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The title also underscored how valuable the Knicks have become in basketball’s business center. Finals tickets reportedly climbed to $5,000, $50,000 and higher, a sign of how rapidly a championship in New York can turn into a luxury market event as well as a civic one. The franchise’s ledger also points to its wider place in the league’s history, with conference titles in 1951, 1952, 1953, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1994 and 1999. After this win, the Knicks are again not just relevant, but central to the NBA’s biggest stage.