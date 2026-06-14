Knicks win first NBA title since 1973, sparking citywide celebration

The Knicks’ 94-90 Game 5 win set off a Manhattan-to-Brooklyn street party and set up New York’s first ticker-tape parade for the team.

New York exhaled and erupted at once Saturday night, turning the Knicks’ first title since 1973 into a citywide celebration that spilled from Madison Square Garden into Manhattan and Brooklyn. Fans flooded streets, climbed light poles and buses, set off fireworks and filled the night with honking cars and chanting crowds as the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 to clinch the 2026 NBA championship.

Jalen Brunson drove the finish. He scored 45 points, including 13 straight for New York in the fourth quarter, and set a Knicks Finals record for scoring in a title-clinching game before being named 2026 NBA Finals MVP. The performance capped a series in which Brunson became the offense’s center of gravity and gave the franchise the kind of closeout star turn that has long defined championship teams.

The victory completed a 4-1 series win and kept alive one of the strangest run of comebacks in Finals history. The Knicks rallied from double-digit deficits in all four of their wins, and in Game 4 they erased a 29-point hole to complete the largest comeback ever in the NBA Finals. That pattern of late surges matched the chaos of the title celebration itself, as the city moved from tension to release in a matter of minutes.

Photo by Sebastiaan Stam

The aftermath was not only jubilant. Associated Press reporting described police activity and arrests as the celebration intensified, a reminder that the city’s biggest collective moments can carry both exhilaration and disorder. Still, the scale of the reaction underscored how rare this kind of shared civic eruption has become in New York, where a championship often feels as much like a public event as a sports result.

Keith Allison via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the city will honor the Knicks with a ticker-tape parade in Manhattan and a City Hall ceremony, the first ticker-tape parade in franchise history. City officials said additional parade logistics and ceremony details would follow, and the city planned blue-and-orange illuminations to extend the celebration. The title restored the Knicks to the city’s sports pantheon and ended a 53-year championship drought that had long shadowed the franchise, with added symmetry in beating the Spurs, the same team that last denied New York in the 1999 Finals.