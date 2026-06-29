Koeman and Van Dijk eye strong support in Monterrey clash with Morocco

Koeman and Van Dijk backed the Netherlands to thrive in Monterrey as Morocco arrived after a draw with Brazil and wins over Scotland and Haiti. The winner heads to Houston on July 4.

Ronald Koeman and Virgil van Dijk projected calm confidence on the eve of the Netherlands’ round-of-32 meeting with Morocco in Monterrey, where both expected strong support and a stage suited to a Dutch side built on pace, control and pressure. The encounter was set to test whether that confidence reflected real tactical edge or a risky underestimation of a Morocco team that has made a habit of unsettling European favorites.

The match was scheduled for Monday, June 29, at Monterrey Stadium, with kickoff at 19:00 local time in Monterrey, 03:00 on June 30 in Amsterdam and 02:00 on June 30 in Rabat. The winner was due to meet South Africa or Canada in Houston on July 4.

The Netherlands arrived as Group F winners after scoring 10 goals in three matches, a return that has sharpened Koeman’s belief that his squad can trouble anyone in the draw. Koeman has said the Dutch are not the favorites but have enough quality to beat any opponent, and he has described the team as offensive and intense, with a clear aim of leaving no doubt that they had done enough.

History also leaned heavily into the Dutch case. FIFA has highlighted that the Netherlands have not lost a World Cup match in normal or extra time since the 2010 final against Spain, a run that has stretched to 15 games. The same record book places them among the tournament’s perennial contenders as a three-time runner-up, a status that adds weight to every late-round expectation around Koeman’s side.

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Morocco, however, carried its own recent case for belief. The Atlas Lions finished second in Group C after beating Scotland and Haiti and opening with a draw against Brazil, a sequence that reinforced the identity they built during their run to the semifinals in Qatar in 2022. Their challenge in Monterrey was less about reputation than repetition: proving again that they can turn knockout matches into uncomfortable, tightly managed contests for more celebrated opponents.

Van Dijk, who said on June 1 that this Dutch team has the quality, experience and togetherness to do something special, was central to that confidence. Koeman has pointed to his captain’s leadership as a stabilizing force, and that combination of authority and ambition now faced a Morocco side that has already shown it knows how to disrupt the plans of bigger names.