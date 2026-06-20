Koeman hails Frenkie de Jong as Netherlands prepare for Sweden clash

Frenkie de Jong’s fitness may decide whether the Netherlands control Sweden’s midfield or spend another night chasing the game after a shaky start in Group F.

Ronald Koeman’s World Cup plan looked far more fragile with Frenkie de Jong under a fitness cloud. The Netherlands need a sharper response after opening Group F with a 2-2 draw against Japan, and Koeman has made clear that De Jong’s condition could shape everything from the tempo in midfield to the team’s ability to recover against Sweden.

Koeman said he wanted to manage his bench better after his substitutions failed to change the game against Japan, a match in which the Netherlands also did not press high enough. That left the Dutch with only one point from their opener and little margin for error in a group that also includes Tunisia. Sweden, by contrast, arrived in Houston with momentum after a 5-1 rout of Tunisia and with Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres looming as the main threats.

AI-generated illustration

De Jong’s status is the central issue. He was doubtful for the match after a collision with his teammate Quinten Timber, who was ruled out with a mild concussion. Koeman said De Jong’s discomfort was below the abdomen, an area that could affect his ability to turn, accelerate and carry the ball through pressure, the very tasks that make him so important to the Netherlands.

That dependence is not just tactical, but structural. The 26-man Netherlands squad was announced on May 27, and Koeman has leaned on De Jong as a key piece alongside Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch and Donyell Malen, with Memphis Depay also available after returning from a thigh injury. If De Jong started, the Netherlands would have a clearer route to control possession and limit Sweden’s transition game. If he was restricted, Koeman would likely have to reshuffle a midfield built around his passing range and calm under pressure. If he missed out entirely, the Dutch would lose one of their few players capable of dictating the match from the center of the pitch.

Frenkie de jong via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The stakes for De Jong are sharpened by what this tournament already means for him. The 2026 World Cup was his second, after he played five matches and scored once in Qatar 2022, when the Netherlands were eliminated by Argentina on penalties in the quarter-finals. For Koeman, Sweden in Houston was about more than one result. It was about whether the Netherlands could turn a shaky start into control, and that depended heavily on whether De Jong could play, how much he could play, and whether he could play well enough to steady a team that could not afford another stumble.