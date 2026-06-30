Koeman resigns after Netherlands World Cup exit and racist abuse

Koeman quit after the Netherlands' penalty exit to Morocco, as racist abuse against players deepened the fallout from another tournament collapse.

Ronald Koeman resigned as Netherlands manager after the team’s penalty shootout exit to Morocco in Monterrey triggered online racist abuse aimed at players who missed from the spot. The defeat followed a 1-1 draw in the round of 32, with Cody Gakpo putting the Dutch ahead in the 72nd minute before Issa Diop equalised in stoppage time.

The Dutch football association condemned the abuse, calling it “appalling” and saying racism and discrimination have no place in football, online, or in society. Its response underscored the uncomfortable pattern that follows major tournament exits: the scrutiny lands first on the head coach, while the players who take the decisive penalties are left to absorb the anger, including abuse that quickly spills from the stadium into social media.

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Koeman said on Instagram that he had decided the previous night to step down and that responsibility for the result ultimately rested with him. His departure ends a second spell in charge of the Netherlands, a stint that began after Louis van Gaal left following the 2022 World Cup. Koeman returned in 2023 and had taken the side to the Euro 2024 semi-finals, their first major-tournament semi-final since the 2014 World Cup.

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The exit carried extra weight because the Netherlands had been criticised throughout the World Cup for a defensive setup, and Koeman had refused to apologise immediately after the match. Virgil van Dijk captured the shock inside the squad, saying the defeat left him “completely disoriented.” For the federation, the question now is not only who leaves, but what protection remains for the players still exposed when a campaign ends in public blame and racist abuse.