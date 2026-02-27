Kon Knueppel Sets NBA Rookie 3-Point Record

Kon Knueppel Breaks NBA Rookie 3-Point Record
Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel has set a new NBA rookie record for most 3-pointers in a single season, surpassing the previous mark with his 207th make.
Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel has made NBA history, setting a new record for the most three-pointers by a rookie in a single season. Knueppel's 207th made three-pointer, achieved during the Hornets' recent contest, pushed him past the previous rookie mark, cementing his place among the league’s top young shooters.
Knueppel Surpasses Rookie 3-Point Record
As reported by both Yahoo Sports and ESPN, Knueppel’s milestone came during the Hornets' game on Tuesday night, when he connected on his 207th triple of the season. This achievement breaks the previous record for most three-pointers made by an NBA rookie, a mark that had stood for several years. Historical data from StatMuse confirms the significance of this feat, noting the progression of rookie 3-point shooting over the past decades.
- 207 3-pointers made by Knueppel as of February 27, 2026
- Previous rookie record surpassed
- Achieved less than a full season into his NBA career
Comparing Rookie 3-Point Performances
Knueppel’s record is especially notable given the increased emphasis on three-point shooting in the modern NBA. According to Basketball-Reference's 2023-24 rookie leaders data, the rookie three-point leaderboard has seen a gradual climb in recent years, but Knueppel’s mark stands out among his peers. The comprehensive season statistics for Knueppel show consistent long-range shooting and a significant role in the Hornets’ offense.
The Importance of the Three-Point Shot
Knueppel’s accomplishment reflects broader trends in the NBA, with teams and players increasingly prioritizing three-point shooting. His ability to connect from beyond the arc at a record-setting pace demonstrates not only individual skill but also the evolving strategies employed by teams like the Hornets.
Hornets’ Season and Knueppel’s Impact
While the Hornets have experienced their share of ups and downs this season, Knueppel’s shooting has been a bright spot. According to the Hornets' schedule and results, the team relies on his perimeter scoring to stay competitive. His record-setting performance provides a tangible highlight for the franchise and its fans.
Looking Ahead
As the season progresses, Knueppel’s pursuit of additional milestones will be closely watched. With several games remaining, he has the opportunity to raise the rookie three-point record even higher, potentially setting a benchmark that could stand for years. His achievement is a testament to the evolving skill set of young NBA players and the growing importance of three-point shooting in the league.
Sarah Mitchell
