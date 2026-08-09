Korea Football Association apologizes over alleged payments for referees' services

Korea’s football chief apologized after allegations that sexual entertainment was paid for foreign referees at seven matches in 2011 and 2012, deepening scrutiny of who approved it.

The Korea Football Association apologized on Saturday after allegations that sexual services were provided for foreign referees at international matches in South Korea years ago, a case that now raises fresh questions about who inside the federation knew what and whether organizational money was used to pay for it. The allegations center on fixtures tied to 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying and the 2012 London Olympic Games, and Reuters said corporate cards may have been used for the payments.

Yonhap-based reporting said a government audit found sexual entertainment was provided to referees before and after seven international matches in 2011 and 2012. That detail pushes the case beyond a vague reputation problem and into a governance issue: if a public audit identified the episodes, the central question becomes whether the federation had internal controls strong enough to stop payments, or whether officials simply failed to challenge them.

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The Korea Football Association is headquartered in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, and police carried out a search and seizure there as the matter unfolded, according to Korea Times reporting based on Yonhap. The police action suggests the issue is being treated as more than an embarrassment for the sport. It also puts attention on the federation’s records, approval chains and any documentation that could show who authorized travel, hospitality or entertainment for visiting match officials.

A South Korean football official described the episodes as “unpleasant incidents 15 years ago” and said the body now “strictly” follows rules, according to South China Morning Post. That framing may help contain the immediate damage, but it also underlines the credibility problem facing the federation: an apology alone will not answer whether the conduct was isolated, tolerated or hidden inside an organization that oversees the country’s national teams and domestic game.

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The allegations have also spread beyond South Korea. Korea JoongAng Daily said they drew criticism from Japan, showing how quickly a domestic governance scandal can spill into regional scrutiny, especially in a sport where refereeing integrity is supposed to be beyond dispute. With the association already under pressure, the apology reads as both an acknowledgment of seriousness and a test of whether it can produce real accountability rather than a short-term damage-control response.