Korea Launches Startup for All to Boost Founders

South Korea introduces Startup for All, a major initiative aimed at boosting entrepreneurship as dwindling youth demographics challenge the nation’s founder pipeline.

South Korea is rolling out a sweeping new initiative, Startup for All, in response to mounting concerns over the country’s shrinking youth population and its impact on the nation’s pipeline of startup founders. As demographic headwinds intensify, policymakers are betting that expanded support and inclusion can reinvigorate entrepreneurship and secure Korea’s economic future.

Demographic Pressures Threaten Startup Ecosystem

The challenge facing Korea is stark: official data from the Korean Statistical Information Service (KOSIS) shows that the nation’s youth population—those aged 15 to 29—has been steadily declining for years, with projections indicating further contraction through the next decade. This trend threatens not only the labor force but also the vital pipeline of new entrepreneurs that drive innovation and job creation.

South Korea’s youth population shrank from 8.78 million in 2015 to 7.26 million by 2023 , according to KOSIS data.

to , according to KOSIS data. The number of new startups founded annually has plateaued, with the founder demographic aging steadily.

OECD data shows Korea trailing global leaders in youth entrepreneurship rates.

These demographic shifts have prompted government agencies and industry leaders to sound the alarm about a potential slowdown in innovation and competitiveness if the founder pool continues to shrink.

Startup for All: A Comprehensive Response

The Startup for All program, announced by South Korea’s Ministry of SMEs and Startups, is designed as a multi-pronged effort to rebuild the founder pipeline. According to reporting from KoreaTechDesk, the initiative expands access to startup support, mentorship, and funding, making resources available not only to young people but also to women, older adults, and foreigners residing in Korea.

Increased funding for early-stage ventures, with streamlined eligibility for government support programs

Specialized mentorship and business acceleration for underrepresented founder groups

Partnerships with universities and global innovation hubs to attract talent and investment

Regulatory changes aimed at lowering barriers for non-traditional entrepreneurs

The government hopes these measures will foster a more diverse and resilient startup ecosystem, offsetting the demographic decline and driving long-term economic growth.

Expanding the Definition of Founders

One notable feature of Startup for All is its broader definition of who can be a founder. By welcoming older professionals, women re-entering the workforce, and international residents, Korea aims to tap into previously underutilized pools of entrepreneurial talent. The initiative also connects participants with technical resources and APIs, as outlined in repositories like the Awesome Korea Startup Resources and the Startup Ecosystem Open API, lowering technical barriers for new ventures.

Challenges and Outlook

While the expansion of opportunity is broadly welcomed, experts caution that demographic realities remain a formidable obstacle. International comparisons, such as those in the OECD’s innovation statistics, show that sustained increases in entrepreneurship often require not just policy support, but also cultural and educational shifts.

Still, the government’s proactive stance is seen as a positive step. By leveraging policy, technology, and expanded eligibility, Korea hopes to remain competitive in the global innovation race and ensure the continued vitality of its startup ecosystem.

Looking Ahead

As Startup for All rolls out nationwide, its impact will be closely tracked by policymakers, investors, and aspiring founders alike. The program’s ultimate success may serve as a template for other aging economies facing similar demographic and entrepreneurial challenges.