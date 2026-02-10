Korean Culture Redefines Indonesia's MZ Generation Lifestyle

Korean culture’s influence is reshaping the lifestyle, preferences, and identity of Indonesia’s MZ generation, reaching far beyond entertainment trends.

Korean culture’s impact on Indonesia’s MZ generation—young people born between the early 1980s and early 2010s—has evolved from a passing trend to a deeply rooted lifestyle phenomenon. This cultural wave, known as Hallyu, is now influencing everything from entertainment to fashion, food, and social attitudes among Indonesia’s youth.

The Rise of Korean Culture Among Young Indonesians

Once limited to K-dramas and K-pop, Korean cultural influence in Indonesia is now entrenched in the daily routines and aspirations of the MZ generation. Data from Katadata reveals that there are millions of K-pop fans in Indonesia, with the majority belonging to the MZ demographic. Supporting this, Statista reports that more than half of K-pop fans in Indonesia are aged 17-29, underscoring the Korean wave’s generational resonance.

Beyond Entertainment: A Lifestyle Transformation

The influence of Korean culture extends well beyond music and television. According to a recent academic study, young Indonesians have adopted Korean-inspired fashion trends, skincare routines, and even food preferences. Korean restaurants, beauty brands, and language centers are flourishing in urban areas, catering to a generation eager to emulate their favorite K-pop idols and actors.

Fashion: Streetwear and minimalist styles popularized by Korean celebrities are now common in Jakarta and other cities.

Beauty: Multi-step skincare routines and K-beauty products are standard among many young Indonesians.

Food: Korean dishes such as tteokbokki, kimchi, and samgyeopsal have become staples in local cafes and restaurants.

Government Support and Soft Power

The Korean government has played a significant role in promoting Hallyu through targeted cultural initiatives and collaborations with Indonesian partners. Official policies aim to strengthen cultural exchanges, support language education, and expand the reach of Korean media and entertainment in Southeast Asia. This strategic approach has amplified the visibility and appeal of Korean culture among Indonesian youth, further embedding it in everyday life.

Social Identity and Aspirations

The Indonesian MZ generation increasingly identifies with Korean values such as hard work, discipline, and modern aesthetics. According to UNESCO’s analysis of Hallyu’s impact, these influences are shaping not only consumer behavior but also social attitudes, education choices, and career aspirations. Many young Indonesians are learning the Korean language, pursuing study opportunities in South Korea, and integrating elements of Korean culture into their self-identity.

Demographic Trends and Market Impact

Indonesia’s youth population, as reported by the Indonesian Statistics Bureau, constitutes a significant market for Korean cultural exports. The latest fan demographics show continued growth in K-pop fandom, with fan communities organizing events, supporting idol groups, and driving demand for Korean products. This translates to economic opportunities for both local and Korean businesses, particularly in retail, beauty, and food sectors.

Looking Ahead: Lasting Influence or Passing Phase?

Experts agree that Korean culture’s integration into the lifestyle of Indonesia’s MZ generation is more than a transient fad. The depth of influence—shaping identity, aspirations, and daily choices—suggests a lasting cultural shift. As Indonesia’s youth continue to engage with and reinterpret Korean trends, the relationship between the two cultures is expected to evolve, driving continued innovation and cross-cultural exchange in the years ahead.