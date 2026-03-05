Korean Stocks Recover as US Inflation Concerns Subside

South Korea’s stock market rebounds after a steep decline, as easing US inflation worries boost investor sentiment and stabilize global markets.

South Korea’s stock market rebounded sharply following a dramatic two-day decline, as easing concerns over US inflation helped restore investor confidence and stabilize trading across major Asian markets.

Sharp Selloff Followed by a Rebound

Earlier this week, the KOSPI Index suffered a sudden 18% plunge within two trading sessions, rattling investors and sparking fears of contagion in other global markets. According to Bloomberg, the selloff reflected a wave of risk aversion amid heightened uncertainty over US economic policy and its potential impact on global liquidity.

The volatility in Korean equities echoed broader concerns about the health of emerging markets. However, by midweek, the market staged a strong recovery. Bloomberg reported that South Korean stocks “surge higher” as sentiment improved, led by a rebound in technology and export-oriented shares. This turnaround was attributed to calming signals from US economic indicators and central bankers, which helped ease fears that persistent inflation might force the Federal Reserve into more aggressive rate hikes.

US Inflation Fears and Global Market Impact

US inflation readings have been a key driver of market mood worldwide. Investors had grown anxious that stubbornly high consumer prices would push the US Federal Reserve to maintain a restrictive policy stance, potentially tightening global financial conditions. However, as new data showed inflationary pressures beginning to moderate, risk assets—including South Korean equities—caught a bid.

The US Consumer Price Index recently showed a slower rate of increase, reassuring markets about the prospects for a less hawkish Fed.

Improved sentiment in the US supported risk-taking in Asia, helping the KOSPI recover some of its lost ground.

Bloomberg noted that the relief rally was broad-based, with leading exporters and technology stocks among the biggest gainers.

Market Context and Outlook

South Korea’s equity market is known for its sensitivity to global risk appetite, given its heavy weighting toward technology, industrial, and export-focused companies. The MSCI Korea Index reflects these dynamics, often moving in tandem with global risk indicators and US economic data.

Despite the sharp correction, official data from the Korea Exchange shows that trading volumes remained elevated throughout the selloff and rebound, suggesting that both domestic and international investors were active in repositioning portfolios.

Market observers caution that while the immediate panic has subsided, underlying vulnerabilities—such as sensitivity to US policy and global growth—remain. Analysts will continue to watch upcoming US data releases and central bank communications for fresh signals on the trajectory of rates and inflation.

What’s Next for Korean Stocks?

Looking ahead, the sustainability of the rebound in Korean equities hinges on several factors:

Continued moderation in US inflation and a steady Federal Reserve policy stance

Resilience of South Korea’s export sector amid shifting global demand

Broad stability in Asian and emerging market currencies

For now, investors are breathing a sigh of relief as panic selling gives way to bargain hunting and renewed optimism. However, as the recent volatility demonstrates, South Korean stocks remain highly sensitive to the ebb and flow of global economic news and investor sentiment.