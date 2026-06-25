Kremlin denies report of pressure on Belarus to expand Ukraine war role

The Kremlin rejected a report that Moscow is pushing Belarus deeper into the war, even as Minsk’s nuclear drills, border role and fuel links keep the pressure rising.

The Kremlin rejected a report that Russia is pressuring Belarus to take a larger role in the war in Ukraine, but the denial landed against a record of military cooperation that has already pulled Minsk deep into Moscow’s war machine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the claim did not correspond to reality and cast Belarus as Russia’s closest ally.

The dispute matters because Belarus has already served as a launchpad for Russia’s full-scale invasion. Russian troops massed on Belarusian soil before driving toward Kyiv from the north in February 2022, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly warned that Moscow wants to draw Minsk further into the conflict. Zelenskiy said on June 22 that relay stations in Belarus used for Russian drone navigation had stopped working, and said the sites were on the Belarus-Ukraine border and were being used to guide attacks. The Kremlin said it had no information on the issue.

Belarus’s military posture has only sharpened that concern. In May, Belarus and Russia held joint drills that practiced the use of Russian nuclear weapons. Belarus agreed in 2023 to host Russian tactical nuclear missiles, and in 2024 the Kremlin revised its nuclear doctrine to place Belarus under Russia’s nuclear umbrella. Russia also deployed the Oreshnik hypersonic missile to Belarus last year, reinforcing the sense that the country is not just a rear area but a forward platform in Moscow’s strategic planning.

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The pressure point is not only military. Belarus has become increasingly important in processing Russian oil into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, a role that has grown more valuable as Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian refineries and fuel shortages have widened inside Russia. Those logistical ties give Moscow another reason to keep Belarus close, even as they deepen Minsk’s dependence on the Kremlin.

Belarus’s geography makes any shift in its role especially dangerous. It borders Ukraine and NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, which means a new Belarusian opening in the war would widen the regional risk far beyond the current front lines. For now, the Kremlin is trying to swat down talk of pressure on Minsk, but the military drills, nuclear posture and wartime supply links point to a relationship already built for escalation.