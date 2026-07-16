Kris Jenner announces death of mother Mary Jo Campbell at 91

Kris Jenner said her mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, died at 91, closing a decades-long public presence across the Kardashian-Jenner reality-TV empire.

Kris Jenner announced that her mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, died at 91, ending a public run that stretched from family life into one of television’s most recognizable reality brands. Campbell had appeared on multiple episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and later became a familiar presence around the family’s E! and Hulu projects. She was the mother of Kris Jenner and the grandmother of Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian.

Campbell died Thursday, July 16, 2026. Her visibility reflected a central feature of the Kardashian business model: the family did not just market individual fame, it turned intimacy itself into content, with grandparents, parents and children all folded into the same public narrative. Campbell’s repeated appearances gave viewers another entry point into a franchise built on birthdays, meals, private conversations and health updates that were presented as part of the story rather than outside it.

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That dynamic was still visible in recent years. On July 27, 2025, Campbell celebrated her 91st birthday with a lavish garden-themed party, a reminder that even family milestones became headline material within the Kardashian-Jenner orbit. Kris Jenner also spoke emotionally about her mother’s declining independence, saying, “It just gets to the point in life where you can’t be by yourself anymore. It makes me sad.”

Photo by Pankaj Kushwaha

Before the reality-TV era, Campbell had worked as a model, and she remained part of the family’s spotlight as the mother who helped anchor Kris Jenner’s own public identity. She had also been married three times and owned a children’s clothing store, details that fit the family’s long pattern of treating reinvention as a public-facing skill. For fans, Campbell was not only a grandmother in the background of the franchise, but one of the figures who made the Kardashian household feel like a multigenerational brand built in full view of the audience.