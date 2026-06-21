Kris Jenner includes Kardashian exes in Father’s Day tribute to fathers

Kris Jenner folded Kanye West, Scott Disick and other exes into a Father’s Day collage, turning a family tribute into a polished display of co-parenting and brand control.

Kris Jenner turned a Father’s Day post into a carefully staged signal of family unity, placing several of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s most visible exes inside a single star-packed collage. The tribute, posted on Sunday, June 21, 2026, featured Kanye West, Scott Disick, Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson, Caitlyn Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr., alongside a nod to her son Rob Kardashian.

The most pointed personal message was reserved for Rob Kardashian, whom Jenner praised for the way he parents his daughter Dream Kardashian. She wrote that his “love, patience and devotion” made her proud, a line that framed the post as more than a holiday greeting and more like a public endorsement of active fatherhood within the family’s orbit.

Jenner’s choice of names mattered as much as the sentiment. By including former partners and current co-parents in one image, she reinforced a long-running Kardashian-Jenner strategy: keeping the extended family visibly intact even when romantic relationships end. The post positioned the family’s public image around civility, shared parenting and continuity, rather than around breakup narratives.

Photo by RDNE Stock project

That approach fit comments Jenner made in November 2025 on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, when she said she still had love for her children’s exes because, in many cases, they are the fathers of her grandchildren. She described maintaining an “open door” policy for her daughters’ former partners, a rare public acknowledgment of how central co-parenting has become to the family’s day-to-day branding.

The response suggested the formula still works. Fans quickly filled the comments with praise for including everyone, treating the post less like a routine Father’s Day message than a polished piece of audience engagement. For a family that has long built its celebrity around visibility, the collage showed how even a holiday tribute can double as reputation management, softening old fractures while reinforcing a unified front.