Kroger buys Giant Eagle in $1.65 billion deal, expands regional reach

Kroger agreed to pay $1.65 billion for Giant Eagle, putting 197 supermarkets and 11 pharmacies across five states under antitrust scrutiny.

Kroger agreed to buy Giant Eagle for $1.65 billion, a deal that would fold the Pittsburgh-area grocer and pharmacy chain into a larger regional network and draw fresh scrutiny over whether consolidation will leave shoppers with fewer choices and higher prices.

The agreement, announced July 1, 2026, calls for Kroger to pay $1.25 billion in cash and assume about $400 million in liabilities. Giant Eagle brings about $9 billion in annual sales, 197 supermarkets and 11 standalone pharmacies across northern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana, giving Kroger a wider footprint in markets where grocery and pharmacy competition can be intensely local.

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The deal is designed to deepen Kroger’s presence in adjacent markets, not just add volume. Greg Foran, Kroger’s chief executive, said Giant Eagle fits strategically because of its strength in fresh products, pharmacy, private label and customer loyalty. Bill Artman, Giant Eagle’s chief executive, said the transaction opens a new chapter for team members, customers, vendors and community partners. Kroger also said it wants to bring its eCommerce, data, personalization and Zero Hunger | Zero Waste efforts into Giant Eagle communities, while maintaining its net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio in the 2.3 to 2.5 times range after closing. The company said it plans to keep its dividend, subject to board approval, and continue a previously announced $2 billion share repurchase program.

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The merger case will be read through the same lens that derailed Kroger’s attempt to buy Albertsons. That $25 billion deal was blocked in December 2024 after a federal judge found it would harm consumers and workers, following a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit that argued the combination would eliminate fierce competition. The Giant Eagle acquisition is smaller, but it lands in the same climate of heightened merger review in food retail, where regulators have become more skeptical of chains that promise efficiency while shrinking local competition.

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Kroger said it expects the Giant Eagle transaction to close in 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and antitrust review. For shoppers in cities and suburbs where the two chains already overlap, the central question is whether the deal brings broader assortments and stronger digital service, or whether it concentrates too much grocery and pharmacy power in fewer hands.