Russian Missile Barrage Strikes Kyiv, Uses Oreshnik

Russian forces targeted Kyiv with a barrage of missiles and drones, including the advanced Oreshnik missile, in one of the most intense assaults in recent weeks.

Kyiv faced a severe overnight assault as Russian forces launched a combination of missiles and drones, marking one of the most intense bombardments on Ukraine’s capital in recent weeks. The attack, which included the use of the advanced Oreshnik missile, is part of an ongoing escalation in Russia’s campaign against Ukrainian cities.

Multiple Waves Target Kyiv

According to The Washington Post, the strike began late Thursday and continued into the early hours, as air raid sirens echoed across Kyiv. Residents reported a series of loud explosions, as Ukrainian air defenses attempted to intercept incoming threats. This latest attack follows a pattern of nighttime operations, designed to maximize psychological impact and challenge Ukrainian air defense systems.

Kyiv’s air defenses engaged multiple incoming targets , with several interceptions reported overnight.

, with several interceptions reported overnight. The use of drones alongside ballistic and cruise missiles was intended to overwhelm and probe for weaknesses in Ukraine’s protective systems.

The attack comes amid continued Russian efforts to degrade Kyiv’s critical infrastructure and morale, as noted by multiple defense analysts and Western media outlets.

Introduction of the Oreshnik Missile

This operation marked one of the first confirmed uses of the Oreshnik missile in Ukraine. The Oreshnik is considered a powerful addition to Russia’s arsenal, equipped with advanced guidance systems and a heavy warhead. Its deployment signals Russia’s intent to test newer technology on the battlefield and escalate the pressure on Ukrainian defenses.

Military analysts suggest the Oreshnik’s capabilities could challenge Ukraine’s current anti-missile systems, especially when used in conjunction with drone swarms. While the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, early reports indicate that several critical infrastructure sites were targeted, though the majority of missiles and drones were downed before reaching their objectives.

Escalating Civilian Impact

Kyiv’s mayor and emergency services confirmed that several residential neighborhoods were affected by falling debris from intercepted missiles. While no fatalities were reported immediately, a number of people sustained minor injuries, and some buildings suffered damage.

As in previous attacks, the air raid forced thousands of residents into shelters overnight. The United Nations’ humanitarian reports have consistently documented the growing toll on civilians, with regular disruptions to electricity, water, and heating supplies in targeted cities. The frequency and intensity of missile barrages have increased humanitarian needs across Ukraine, according to recent situation reports.

Background: Russia’s Missile Campaign

This latest attack fits into a broader pattern of Russian missile and drone strikes documented since the beginning of the conflict. Research by the Center for Strategic and International Studies shows that Russia has employed a mix of Iskander-M ballistic missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles, and Iranian-designed drones. The introduction of the Oreshnik missile could mark a new phase in the campaign, potentially increasing the challenge facing Ukrainian air defenders.

Official Ukrainian statistics show thousands of missile and drone attacks since 2022, with significant civilian and infrastructure losses. Download official damage tables for detailed figures.

Third-party monitoring by independent groups such as Oryx provides photographic evidence and breakdowns of Russian and Ukrainian equipment losses, adding further context to the impact of these attacks.

Looking Ahead

As Russia deploys more advanced missile technology, experts caution that Ukraine’s air defense capabilities will be further tested. Western support, including the supply of additional air defense systems, remains critical in the face of evolving threats. The international community continues to monitor the situation, with humanitarian agencies preparing for further civilian displacement and infrastructure disruption as the conflict persists.