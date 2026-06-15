Kyiv’s historic Dormition Cathedral burns in Russian missile strike

Flames tore through the Dormition Cathedral at Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, turning a Russian strike into an assault on a shrine revered across Orthodox traditions.

The fire at Kyiv’s Dormition Cathedral was more than another wartime blast: it hit one of Eastern Europe’s most sacred Orthodox sites, the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, or Monastery of the Caves. The principal church of the mid-11th century monastery caught fire when its roof ignited during a major Russian missile-and-drone attack on the Ukrainian capital, intensifying the war’s cultural and religious stakes.

Officials said damage was recorded at the Lavra complex as the attack ripped across Kyiv, where residential buildings were also hit and multiple people were killed and injured. A bishop said many holy items had been recovered from the cathedral, offering some protection for a place that has long stood at the center of Ukrainian spiritual life and broader Orthodox tradition.

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Metropolitan Epiphanius, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, said the cathedral was burning and appealed for prayers to save the shrine from destruction. He described the strike as a crime “against humanity, against history, against Christianity.” His warning underscored how the attack landed not only on stone and timber, but on a religious legacy shared across Ukrainian and Russian Orthodox history.

Photo by Christina & Peter

The Lavra’s symbolic weight is hard to overstate. UNESCO lists it as a World Heritage Site, and in September 2023 the United Nations World Heritage Committee placed both Saint Sophia Cathedral and Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra on the World Heritage in Danger list because of the threat posed by Russia’s offensive. The monastery’s caves stretch more than 600 meters and hold the relics of more than 120 saints, making it a site of pilgrimage and memory as well as architecture.

George Chernilevsky via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Dormition Cathedral itself has already endured devastation before. The church was almost entirely destroyed in World War II, later reconstructed after Ukrainian independence, and consecrated in 2000. Its renewed destruction in 2026 deepened fears that Russia’s air war is now erasing not only lives and infrastructure, but also the sacred heritage that anchors Ukraine’s historical continuity. Ukraine said it was pursuing an immediate international response through UNESCO and other mechanisms, as the Lavra once again became a front line in a war over memory, identity and faith.