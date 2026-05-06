Kyndryl’s Logan Wolfe on AI’s Role in Enterprise Infrastructure

Kyndryl’s Logan Wolfe examines the growing influence of AI on enterprise IT infrastructure, highlighting evolving risks and strategies for the future.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping enterprise IT infrastructure, introducing both opportunities and challenges for organizations worldwide. In a recent discussion with Fierce Network, Logan Wolfe, Kyndryl’s Global Practice Leader for AI and Data, shared insights on how enterprises are navigating this evolving landscape—addressing risk, maximizing efficiency, and preparing for the future.

The Expanding Role of AI in Enterprise Infrastructure

As organizations accelerate their investments in AI technologies, the demands on underlying IT infrastructure are growing. Wolfe noted that companies are increasingly integrating AI into critical operations, from automating routine IT tasks to optimizing network performance and security. This integration is driving a shift toward more flexible, scalable, and resilient infrastructure solutions, enabling enterprises to adapt quickly to changing workloads and business needs.

According to IDC, global enterprise AI spending is expected to continue its double-digit growth through 2026, with significant investments in both software and infrastructure.

Statista reports that the enterprise IT infrastructure market is projected to reach hundreds of billions in annual spending, reflecting the importance of robust systems to support AI initiatives.

Balancing Innovation with Risk Management

While AI offers powerful new capabilities, it also introduces unique risks and complexities. Wolfe emphasized the importance of proactive risk management as enterprises deploy AI at scale. Emerging concerns include data privacy, model bias, and increased vulnerability to cyber threats as AI systems become more deeply embedded in core operations.

Wolfe highlighted the role of frameworks and best practices in mitigating these challenges. The NIST AI Risk Management Framework has become a key reference for organizations looking to implement responsible AI, providing guidelines on governance, transparency, and security.

IBM’s 2023 Cost of a Data Breach Report found that organizations with AI-based security saw significant reductions in both the frequency and impact of incidents.

However, the same report cautioned that new attack vectors are emerging as AI becomes more prevalent, underscoring the need for continuous monitoring and adaptation.

Strategies for the Future

Looking ahead, Wolfe suggested that the successful enterprises will be those that blend innovation with effective governance. This includes investing in talent, developing clear AI policies, and leveraging partnerships with trusted providers. Kyndryl’s own annual report detailed strategic moves to enhance its AI infrastructure services, focusing on security, scalability, and interoperability.

Kyndryl’s 2023 Annual Report highlighted increased demand for managed infrastructure and AI-driven transformation projects among Fortune 500 clients.

Industry analysts expect ongoing growth in hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, as organizations seek flexibility and resilience amid rapid technological change.

Conclusion: Navigating an Evolving Landscape

The intersection of AI and enterprise infrastructure is shaping the future of business, offering significant rewards for those who can manage the risks. As Wolfe and industry experts agree, embracing AI requires not only technical investment but also a commitment to responsible innovation and risk governance. With frameworks like those from NIST and ongoing research into security best practices, enterprises are better equipped than ever to harness AI’s benefits—while safeguarding their most critical assets.