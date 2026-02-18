Kyrie Irving to Miss Mavericks Season Amid Knee Recovery

Kyrie Irving will miss the entire season for the Dallas Mavericks as he continues recovering from a knee injury, according to multiple reports.

Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA's most prolific guards, will not play for the Dallas Mavericks for the remainder of this season as he continues recovering from a knee injury. Multiple outlets, including Newsday and RotoWire, confirmed the decision on Tuesday, ending speculation about a possible return for the All-Star guard.

Irving’s Extended Absence Confirmed

Both Newsday and RotoWire reported that Irving will remain sidelined and not suit up for the Mavericks this season. The news comes after weeks of uncertainty regarding his potential return, with the Mavericks organization and Irving's camp providing limited updates on his progress.

in January, with his absence attributed to a knee injury sustained during a regular season game. He has missed significant time in previous seasons due to various injuries, but this marks his first full-season absence since joining Dallas.

Impact on the Mavericks

The Mavericks, who acquired Irving in a high-profile trade, will now have to navigate the remainder of the season without one of their primary scorers and playmakers. Irving has averaged over 25 points per game across his career and was expected to play a pivotal role alongside Luka Dončić.

Dallas will need to rely on its depth and the performance of other key players to remain competitive in the Western Conference playoff race. The Mavericks’ official team statistics page will reflect the impact of Irving’s absence on their offensive and defensive metrics.

Injury Details and Recovery Timeline

While specifics about the nature of Irving's knee injury have not been publicly disclosed in detail, both sources agree that the recovery process has not progressed quickly enough for him to return this season. Recent updates on Irving’s injury tracker indicate ongoing rehabilitation, but no target date for a comeback has been set.

Professional basketball players often face lengthy recoveries from knee injuries, according to peer-reviewed research on the epidemiology and outcomes of such injuries.

Missing an entire season can influence long-term athletic performance and the team’s roster decisions for future campaigns.

Looking Ahead

Irving’s absence leaves the Mavericks with a significant gap in experience and scoring. The team’s ability to adapt will be tested, and fans will be watching closely to see how Dallas responds. For Irving, the focus shifts to a full recovery and a potential return next season, as the Mavericks and their supporters hope for a healthy comeback from their star guard.