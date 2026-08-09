LA Galaxy sign veteran midfielder Sergi Roberto from Spain

The Galaxy added Sergi Roberto, 34, on a deal through 2028, signaling MLS’s push for veteran European leadership and profile.

LA Galaxy signed Sergi Roberto as a free agent through 2028, adding a 34-year-old former FC Barcelona and Spain midfielder after his season at Como 1907. The move, announced on August 8, gives Los Angeles a player with decades of elite European experience and a résumé built in one of the sport’s most demanding environments.

Roberto spent the vast majority of his career at Barcelona before moving to Como in the summer of 2024 and playing the 2025-26 season in Italy. The Galaxy framed him as a proven midfielder whose background brings immediate credibility, and the deal was widely characterized as a two-year contract with an option for a third year. It also fits a busy summer transfer window in Carson, where the club has been reshaping its roster.

Roberto is exactly the kind of veteran MLS clubs have increasingly targeted. His value is not only name recognition, but also the qualities that tend to travel well across leagues: tactical awareness, passing range, positional discipline and the ability to manage the tempo of a match. In midfield, those traits can steady a team that needs cleaner buildout, better game management and a calmer response in high-pressure moments. For a locker room, a player who has spent years at Barcelona can also add leadership and help younger teammates adjust to the speed and spacing of top-flight soccer.

The Galaxy have long operated as one of MLS’s marquee brands, and this signing fits that identity. In Los Angeles, where international football culture already has a strong foothold, a seasoned Spanish midfielder offers both sporting and commercial appeal. The broader point is that MLS continues to attract experienced European players not just to sell shirts, but to raise the level of training, organization and late-game control inside the squad.

Whether Roberto changes the Galaxy’s ceiling is another question. One signing will not solve every issue in a rebuild, but it can sharpen a midfield and narrow the gap in tight matches. For LA Galaxy, Roberto looks less like a headline-grab than a deliberate attempt to add stability, credibility and a little more ambition to a roster built to compete now.