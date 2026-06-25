La Guaira earthquake revival tests Delcy Rodríguez’s political future

Delcy Rodríguez said the quake death toll had climbed to 164, as La Guaira, still scarred by the 1999 Vargas tragedy, faced another blow.

Delcy Rodríguez said 164 people were dead and 971 injured after back-to-back earthquakes struck Venezuela’s northern coast, with La Guaira the hardest-hit state and the government declaring a state of emergency. The toll, which had stood at 32 dead and 700 injured in her early June 25 address, turned an already fragile coastal corridor into another test of whether Caracas can deliver relief faster than the damage spreads.

La Guaira’s vulnerability reaches back to the Vargas tragedy of December 14 to 16, 1999, when torrential rains triggered catastrophic landslides and flooding along a 40-kilometer strip north of Caracas, from La Guaira to Naiguita. Britannica estimates about 190,000 people were evacuated then, while death estimates range from 10,000 to 30,000. A U.S. Geological Survey publication said the storm dumped 293 millimeters of rain in the first two weeks of December, followed by another 911 millimeters during the three-day deluge.

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That disaster never fully faded from the coastline’s housing stock or infrastructure. In poor neighborhoods especially, roads, slopes, drainage and hillside homes remained exposed to the same geography that made the area so deadly in 1999, leaving La Guaira less able to absorb a second major shock a generation later. The new quake emergency has now layered seismic destruction on top of an old landscape of weak construction and uneven recovery.

Reports from La Guaira described devastated coastal areas and rows of destroyed buildings after the quakes. The U.S. Geological Survey warned that the twin tremors could produce significant casualties and economic losses, a warning now borne out by the rising death toll and the scale of destruction along the northern coast.

U.S. Department of State from United States via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For Rodríguez, who is acting president, the emergency has also become a political stress test. Her call for calm and unity was paired with the formal declaration of emergency, but the question in Caracas is whether the response looks like effective relief or the first strain on her political longevity. In a state marked by the memory of 1999, the speed and reach of the government’s response will matter as much as the number of buildings brought down.