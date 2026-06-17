Labor Department warns states of funding cuts over unemployment fraud

Washington threatened to withhold unemployment administrative funds for the first time, pressing states to tighten fraud checks after billions in pandemic losses.

States that miss Washington’s new unemployment-fraud mandate could lose administrative money for the first time in history, turning the federal response into a direct test of state capacity. Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling told governors of all 53 states and territories that the department would use every enforcement tool it has, while Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito warned that states that fail to protect taxpayer dollars should expect consequences.

The letters sent June 17 put the burden of policing unemployment insurance squarely on state agencies that still run most of the program. The Labor Department singled out California as owing more than $20 billion to the federal government tied to fraud, improper payments and mismanagement. It said New York was losing an estimated $2 million a day and had an improper payment rate above 20 percent, while Illinois improperly paid out more than $320 million at a rate above 14 percent.

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In practical terms, states would have to tighten identity verification, improve data matching, expand audits and strengthen staffing around claims review and recovery work. The department has already steered $2 billion in American Rescue Plan Act money into that effort, including $380 million in fraud-prevention and overpayment recovery grants, $200 million in identity-verification and integrity-control grants, more than $40 million for verification work through Login.gov and the U.S. Postal Service, $600 million to modernize vulnerable state information technology systems and $246 million in implementation support. States that received those grants agreed to make data available to the Labor Department’s inspector general for fraud prevention and audits.

The warning followed years of federal alarms about a system that was overwhelmed during the pandemic. In March, D’Esposito told Congress that the inspector general had reported systemic weaknesses for more than 20 years, and that the failures became especially visible when unemployment programs paid out $888 billion in total federal and state benefits. The inspector general estimated at least $76 billion was lost to fraudsters, while the Government Accountability Office said pandemic-era UI fraud likely totaled between $100 billion and $135 billion.

Photo by Jimmy Liao

Charles Trumbo Henry via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The enforcement push also raises a familiar tradeoff for states: stronger controls can block impostors, but they can also slow legitimate claims if agencies do not have enough staff or modern systems to sort cases quickly. The inspector general said pandemic unemployment investigations led to more than 2,300 people charged, 1,800 convictions, 55,000 months of incarceration and $2.2 billion in monetary results. On May 21, the Labor Department and the inspector general also asked financial institutions to freeze identified accounts through Dec. 31, 2026, signaling that the crackdown is aimed at both future claims and old pandemic-era fraud proceeds.