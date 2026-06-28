Labour MPs back Burnham coronation as leadership contest looms

Lucy Powell and Steve Reed signalled Labour MPs were moving to crown Andy Burnham after his Makerfield win, with 81 MPs enough to decide if he faces a contest.

Lucy Powell and Steve Reed said Labour MPs were backing a coronation for Andy Burnham rather than a contest as Keir Starmer’s resignation opened the party’s leadership race. The rush to settle the question now matters because any contender needs the support of at least 20% of Labour MPs, or 81 members in the current Commons arithmetic, to get on the ballot.

Burnham’s position hardened after he returned to Parliament by winning the Makerfield by-election on 18 June, taking 24,927 votes and a majority of 9,231 in a seat with an electorate of 77,462. Turnout was about 58.7% to 58.8%, and the seat had been vacated specifically to allow Burnham to stand, making the victory both a personal comeback and a staged route back into Westminster at the moment Starmer stepped aside.

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He was greeted by around 200 Labour MPs in Westminster Hall when he returned, a display that made clear how quickly the parliamentary party was coalescing around him. Wes Streeting has already backed Burnham and urged others to do the same, narrowing the field further and leaving no serious challenger visible as Labour’s leadership process moved toward nominations opening on 9 July.

Labour’s National Executive Committee had not publicly fixed the final timetable, but the outline was clear enough to shape the politics around it. The contest was being mapped for the summer, with a ballot, if one is needed, potentially running to late August or early September. That timetable gives Labour a narrow window to decide whether it wants a quick internal settlement or a drawn-out fight that could expose the ideological and personal divisions Starmer’s exit has reopened.

Senior figures pushing Burnham’s path are effectively trying to close down that argument before it spreads. A coronation would spare Labour the risk of a public contest over who defines the party after Starmer, and it would let Burnham present himself as the default choice rather than the product of a bruising contest. Critics outside Labour, including Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, have argued that a no-contest route would leave Burnham without a proper public mandate, while his supporters see the parliamentary show of force as proof that the party wants speed, not a prolonged reckoning. Starmer’s resignation left Britain on course for its seventh prime minister in 10 years, and Labour is now deciding whether power should be transferred through an open race or sealed in Westminster before one fully begins.