Labour rivals weigh leadership bids to force policy showdown

Andy Burnham’s return to Parliament has revived a Labour leadership fight, with would-be challengers needing 20% of MPs before members can vote.

Labour MPs uneasy about a smooth handover are pushing for a real leadership race that would force policy differences into the open, not a coronation that leaves the next leader looking installed rather than chosen. Under Labour’s rules, any challenger must already be an MP and must win nominations from 20% of Labour MPs to reach the ballot of members and affiliates.

That threshold was raised from 10% to 20% in 2021, a change that makes the parliamentary stage of any contest far more exacting. The Institute for Government says a leadership election is automatically triggered if the leader resigns; if the leader stays and is challenged, the same 20% hurdle still has to be cleared. For MPs who want a contest, that matters because it turns leadership succession into a test of support in Westminster before the wider party has its say.

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Andy Burnham’s return to Parliament has sharpened the calculation. He was confirmed as Labour’s candidate in the Makerfield by-election on 19 May 2026, nominations closed on 26 May, and he then won the seat and returned to the Commons. Because a challenger must be an MP, his comeback immediately put him back into the frame. Burnham has already run twice before for the Labour leadership, in 2010 and again in 2015, and LabourList says he has begun setting out his vision for the country if he chooses to stand again.

The pressure for a contest is also rooted in Labour’s history. The party has held leadership challenges against sitting leaders before, including Hugh Gaitskell in 1960 and 1961, Neil Kinnock in 1988 and Jeremy Corbyn in 2016. But no sitting Labour prime minister has ever faced a leadership election, and the only leadership contest while Labour was in government came in 1976, after Harold Wilson resigned. That history gives today’s succession debate extra weight: if a new leader is to claim authority on the economy, public services and the party’s direction, MPs want that mandate tested in full, not inherited by default.