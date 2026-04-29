Shadow work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall calls for urgent UK action on AI to avoid being left behind, highlighting the risks and opportunities of rapid technological change.

Liz Kendall, Labour’s shadow work and pensions secretary, has warned that the UK risks being left “at the mercy” of artificial intelligence (AI) unless it takes decisive action to shape its future. Her comments, reported by The Guardian, highlight growing political concern over the pace of AI development and its potential impact on the British economy and society.

Calls for Leadership Amid Rapid AI Advancement

Kendall’s remarks come as AI adoption accelerates across key UK industries, with recent ONS data showing increasing investment and integration of AI technologies in business operations. She stressed the need for the UK to seize the initiative in regulating and deploying AI, rather than simply reacting to developments led by technology giants or other countries.

With the global AI sector expanding rapidly, Kendall’s intervention reflects a broader debate within UK political circles about how best to balance innovation with safeguards for workers, consumers, and national interests. While the Conservative government has outlined a pro-innovation approach to AI regulation, Labour voices are calling for greater urgency and clarity in policy direction.

Potential Risks and Opportunities

AI’s transformative potential for the UK economy is widely acknowledged. According to the UK National AI Strategy, the technology could contribute billions to GDP and create new jobs, particularly in areas like healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. However, there are also concerns about job displacement, algorithmic bias, and the concentration of power among a handful of tech companies.

The Guardian’s coverage underscores Labour’s warning that, without proactive leadership, the UK could lose control over how AI is used in critical sectors. This echoes findings in recent research highlighting the need for robust governance frameworks and investment in skills to ensure AI benefits society as a whole.

Labour’s Position and the Policy Debate

While The Guardian did not specify detailed proposals from Kendall, her statements align with Labour’s broader calls for a more active government role in technology policy. This includes:

Investing in AI research and workforce training to boost competitiveness

Developing clear guidelines for responsible AI use to protect workers’ rights and consumer interests

Ensuring that AI deployment supports public services and reduces inequality

The debate comes as other countries, particularly the US and EU, move forward with their own regulatory approaches to AI. The UK government has pledged to create a “pro-innovation” regulatory environment, but critics argue that more concrete actions and resources are needed to keep pace with international developments.

What’s Next for UK AI Policy?

The question of who leads on AI regulation and innovation is likely to feature prominently in the run-up to the next general election. With public awareness of AI’s risks and rewards growing, political parties are under pressure to set out their visions for harnessing technology in the national interest.

The Guardian’s reporting amplifies a sense that the UK stands at a crossroads: either shape the future of AI or risk being shaped by it. The coming months will reveal how the government and opposition respond to this challenge, and whether the UK can secure its place as a leader in the global AI landscape.