Labour Weighs Law to Remove Andrew from Succession

Senior Labour officials are evaluating a new law that would formally remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the royal line of succession, The Independent reported, signaling a possible change to the monarchy’s future and the UK’s constitutional framework.

Starmer Government Considers Legislative Action

According to The Independent, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his cabinet are reviewing options for a bill that would exclude the former prince from his current place in the royal succession. Such a move would represent a significant intervention by Parliament in royal affairs, and could set a precedent for future cases involving members of the royal family.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who has already stepped back from official royal duties, remains in the line of succession under current law. The latest data from the Office for National Statistics and the official royal succession list confirm his position, even as his public role has diminished in recent years.

Legal Foundations and Possible Path Forward

The current rules governing royal succession are set out in the Succession to the Crown Act 1707 and its subsequent amendments. Any parliamentary bill altering the line of succession would need to pass through the standard legislative process in the House of Commons and the House of Lords, as described in the official UK Parliament guide to lawmaking.

Amending the line of succession has occurred before, including with the Succession to the Crown Act 2013, which ended male primogeniture and removed religious barriers for those marrying Catholics.

Major changes to the line typically require coordination with other Commonwealth countries where the monarch is also head of state.

Broader Context and Potential Implications

The proposal to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from succession comes amid ongoing debates about the role of the monarchy in modern Britain. Although Andrew no longer undertakes royal duties, his continued formal place in the line has drawn public and political scrutiny.

Experts note that a bill targeting a single individual could raise constitutional questions. According to House of Commons Library research, previous reforms have focused on broad principles rather than singling out specific royals. Should the government proceed, the legislation would likely attract intense debate in Parliament and the media, as well as attention from Commonwealth partners.

Next Steps

As the Labour government considers its options, the path forward would involve extensive parliamentary scrutiny and possible negotiations with other countries sharing the monarchy. The outcome could reshape how the UK addresses succession—and the relationship between Parliament and the Crown.

The story remains under development, but the government’s willingness to consider legislative action underscores a shifting attitude towards the royal family’s public accountability and the mechanisms regulating succession. For more detail on the current line of succession, readers can view the official royal family resource and examine the ONS statistics.