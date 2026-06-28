LAFC midfielder scores late winner as Canada reaches World Cup round of 16

Stephen Eustáquio struck in the 92nd minute, lifting Canada past South Africa 1-0 and into the World Cup round of 16 for the first time.

Stephen Eustáquio, the LAFC midfielder, scored in stoppage time to give Canada a 1-0 win over South Africa at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and send the co-host nation into the World Cup round of 16 for the first time in its history. The decisive goal came around the 92nd or 93rd minute, after a tense match in which South Africa held firm for most of the night.

The finish arrived at the end of a contest that tested Canada’s patience and its status as one of the three hosts of the 2026 World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico. South Africa defended in a disciplined block and repeatedly made Canada work for every opening, with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams drawing notice for a series of important interventions before the late breakthrough finally arrived.

For Canada, the result carried more than just progression in the bracket. It was the country’s first goal in a World Cup knockout match and the first time its men’s team had ever reached the tournament’s elimination rounds. In a competition staged partly on home soil, the pressure to deliver has been constant, and the win gave Canada a tangible sign that it can survive the margins that decide major-tournament matches.

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Eustáquio’s strike also crystallized how heavily Canada leans on a few players when the game tightens. With South Africa organized and time running down, Canada needed one decisive moment from a player accustomed to carrying responsibility in big matches. The midfielder delivered it, and the payoff was immediate: a place in the round of 16 and a result that keeps Canada’s World Cup run alive in the tournament it is helping to stage.