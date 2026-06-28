LAFC midfielder scores late winner as Canada reaches World Cup round of 16
Stephen Eustáquio struck in the 92nd minute, lifting Canada past South Africa 1-0 and into the World Cup round of 16 for the first time.
Stephen Eustáquio, the LAFC midfielder, scored in stoppage time to give Canada a 1-0 win over South Africa at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and send the co-host nation into the World Cup round of 16 for the first time in its history. The decisive goal came around the 92nd or 93rd minute, after a tense match in which South Africa held firm for most of the night.
The finish arrived at the end of a contest that tested Canada’s patience and its status as one of the three hosts of the 2026 World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico. South Africa defended in a disciplined block and repeatedly made Canada work for every opening, with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams drawing notice for a series of important interventions before the late breakthrough finally arrived.
For Canada, the result carried more than just progression in the bracket. It was the country’s first goal in a World Cup knockout match and the first time its men’s team had ever reached the tournament’s elimination rounds. In a competition staged partly on home soil, the pressure to deliver has been constant, and the win gave Canada a tangible sign that it can survive the margins that decide major-tournament matches.
Eustáquio’s strike also crystallized how heavily Canada leans on a few players when the game tightens. With South Africa organized and time running down, Canada needed one decisive moment from a player accustomed to carrying responsibility in big matches. The midfielder delivered it, and the payoff was immediate: a place in the round of 16 and a result that keeps Canada’s World Cup run alive in the tournament it is helping to stage.
Sources
- [1]telemundo.com
- [2]sports.yahoo.com
- [3]nbclosangeles.com
- [4]as.com
- [5]fifa.com
- [6]mundodeportivo.com
- [7]noroeste.com.mx
Pamella Goncalves
Arts and culture journalist with an ear for emerging talent and an eye for the stories behind the stage. Covers music, theatre, film, and the creative forces shaping modern entertainment.