Lakers Acquire Luke Kennard from Hawks, Trade Gabe Vincent

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a strategic roster move ahead of the NBA trade deadline, acquiring three-point specialist Luke Kennard from the Atlanta Hawks in a deal that sends veteran guard Gabe Vincent to Atlanta. Multiple reports, including the NBA’s official coverage and local reporting from the Dayton Daily News, confirm the transaction, which is expected to address key needs for both teams as they position themselves for the stretch run of the season.

The Trade: Kennard to Lakers, Vincent to Hawks

Both NBA.com and the Dayton Daily News reported on February 5, 2026, that the Lakers and Hawks finalized a player-for-player swap:

Lakers receive: Luke Kennard (G/F)

Luke Kennard (G/F) Hawks receive: Gabe Vincent (G)

This move gives the Lakers an elite shooter to bolster their rotation, while the Hawks add a seasoned playmaker and defender in Vincent.

What Kennard Brings to Los Angeles

Luke Kennard is widely recognized for his outside shooting prowess. Throughout his NBA career, Kennard has consistently ranked among the league’s most accurate three-point shooters, posting a career average above 40% from beyond the arc according to Basketball-Reference. His ability to space the floor is expected to complement the Lakers’ star duo and create more driving lanes for their offense.

2025-26 season: Averaging around 10 points per game with a three-point shooting percentage near 41%

Career three-point percentage: ~43%

Kennard’s shooting could prove invaluable for a Lakers team that has struggled with perimeter efficiency in recent stretches, and his experience on playoff-caliber teams adds depth to their postseason ambitions.

Vincent’s Fit with the Hawks

Gabe Vincent joins the Hawks after being a key contributor for the Miami Heat and a steady presence in Los Angeles. Known for his defensive tenacity and ability to run an offense, Vincent averaged 7 points, 2.5 assists, and a steal per game during the 2025-26 campaign.

His leadership and defensive acumen are expected to benefit a Hawks squad seeking more backcourt stability and veteran presence. Vincent’s versatility allows him to play both on and off the ball, giving Atlanta more flexibility in their backcourt rotations.

Implications and Analysis

This deal reflects both teams’ desire to address specific roster needs. The Lakers have been searching for consistent outside shooting to balance their offense, while the Hawks look to solidify their guard depth and defensive identity.

Lakers’ perspective: Kennard’s shooting opens up the floor, potentially improving offensive efficiency as they chase a higher playoff seed. His arrival could also relieve pressure on their primary ball-handlers.

Hawks' perspective: Vincent provides leadership and defensive grit for a young roster and could see increased minutes, especially if the Hawks prioritize defense in their lineup configurations.

While the move is not considered blockbuster, it demonstrates both teams’ intent to fine-tune their rosters for postseason aspirations.

Looking Ahead

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, this swap underscores the importance of fit and team needs over star power. The Lakers will closely watch how Kennard integrates with their core, hoping his shooting can make the difference in tight games. Meanwhile, the Hawks will look to Vincent for stability and veteran leadership as they continue to reshape their rotation.

Fans can track the impact of this trade in the coming weeks as both teams strive to improve their playoff positioning in a competitive season. For up-to-date standings and playoff implications, visit the official NBA standings page.