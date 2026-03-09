The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New York Knicks 110-97, led by Luka Doncic’s 35 points, as they overcame LeBron James’ absence and a sluggish Knicks offense.

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a significant 110-97 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night, overcoming the absence of LeBron James with a dominant performance from Luka Doncic and capitalizing on the Knicks’ shooting struggles. The Lakers’ latest win adds weight to their playoff push, while New York’s offensive woes continue to raise questions in the season’s crucial stretch.

Doncic Steps Up in LeBron’s Absence

With LeBron James sidelined, the pressure was on for the Lakers to find scoring elsewhere. Luka Doncic delivered in a big way, pouring in 35 points and anchoring the offense. According to coverage from the New Haven Register, Doncic’s output was the deciding factor, as he led all scorers and set the tone for the Lakers from the opening tip.

marked one of his highest-scoring performances with Los Angeles this season. He filled the void left by James, who missed the contest due to reported rest or injury management.

The Lakers’ supporting cast also contributed, but Doncic’s ability to control the tempo kept New York on its heels.

Knicks’ Shooting Woes Prove Costly

Both the Orange County Register and New Haven Register highlighted the Knicks’ poor shooting night as a key storyline. New York struggled to find rhythm from the field, with frequent misses and few second-chance opportunities. This cold streak allowed the Lakers to build and maintain their lead, despite missing their own superstar.

, well below their season average (team stats). Missed three-pointers and mid-range attempts plagued New York throughout the contest.

Key scorers for the Knicks were held in check, further amplifying their offensive troubles.

Lakers’ Team Effort and Defensive Edge

While Doncic’s scoring grabbed headlines, the Lakers’ collective defensive effort also made a difference. Los Angeles held the Knicks to a low shooting percentage and limited their runs with timely stops, as noted by the Orange County Register. The Lakers’ rotations and perimeter defense forced New York into tough shots, and their rebounding kept the Knicks from generating extra possessions.

The Lakers’ defense held the Knicks to under 100 points, a benchmark for their success this season.

Contributions from role players on both ends of the floor helped offset the absence of James.

What This Win Means for the Lakers

The victory keeps the Lakers firmly in the playoff mix, demonstrating their depth and resilience. With James out, Doncic’s leadership and the team’s defensive cohesion were on full display. The Orange County Register emphasized the importance of this win as the Lakers look to solidify their postseason positioning.

Doncic’s performance bolsters his case as one of the league’s top stars, especially in high-pressure games (player stats).

Los Angeles continues to prove it can compete even when missing a key piece.

Knicks Face Questions Down the Stretch

For the Knicks, the loss highlights ongoing concerns about offensive consistency and execution under pressure. Both regional outlets pointed to the team’s inability to adjust and find reliable scoring options as a reason for their struggles. With the playoff race heating up, New York will need to regroup quickly to avoid slipping in the standings.

Looking Ahead

The Lakers’ triumph over the Knicks underscores the importance of depth and adaptability as the regular season winds down. Whether Los Angeles can maintain this level of play with or without LeBron James will be a storyline to watch. For the Knicks, improving shooting efficiency and finding answers on offense will be critical as they pursue postseason ambitions.