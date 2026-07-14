Lamine Yamal says Spain can beat France and reach World Cup final

Lamine Yamal turned 19 in Spain’s World Cup camp and said a win over France would be his “best gift” before a final in New York.

Lamine Yamal turned 19 in Spain’s World Cup camp in Dallas and spent his birthday talking about France, not fame. With Spain facing France at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for a place in the final in New York on July 19, the teenager said his focus stayed on winning, not on the weight others have placed on him.

“The best gift would be a win on Tuesday and a trip to New York,” Yamal said, brushing aside the idea that the semifinal would bring extra pressure. He said he did not feel any extra strain and would play “like always” while giving everything for the team. He also made clear that his output so far, just one goal in the tournament, had not shaken his confidence.

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Yamal’s tone matched the confidence Spain has projected around him, but it also exposed the burden attached to a 19-year-old who has been asked to carry a nation’s hopes on the biggest stage. He said he knew what he was capable of and insisted the goals did not worry him. After being asked about a controversial remark from former Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy about France, Yamal framed the match in broader terms, saying football should serve as a bridge and a force for integration between people and countries.

That message fit the striker’s own background. Yamal is the son of a Moroccan father and a mother from Equatorial Guinea, and his rise has turned him into a symbol of a more diverse Spain just as the country chases another global final. He also said France gave Spain no reason to fear, because Spain were European champions and had already seen World Cups end in disappointment. The message was clear: Spain had reached this point to keep going.

Photo by El gringo photo

Barcelona marked his birthday by pointing to how far he has come. The club said 1,536 days had passed since Yamal’s senior debut on April 29, 2023, when he was 15 years and 290 days old. Barcelona also reminded supporters that he helped Spain win Euro 2024, setting up Nico Williams in the final against England.

La Moncloa via Wikimedia Commons (Attribution)

Yamal arrived for the press conference wearing a diamond necklace he bought as his birthday present, a detail that underscored the contrast between the teenager’s personal celebration and the expectations gathered around him. Against France, and against the doubts that have followed him, Spain’s youngest star said he was still looking only one step ahead.