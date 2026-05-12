ELJ Building Illuminated for International Nurses Day Tribute

The ELJ building at ABS-CBN Compound lit up for International Nurses Day, honoring the vital contributions of nurses across the globe.

Landmarks across the world, including the Eugenio Lopez Jr. (ELJ) building at the ABS-CBN Compound in Quezon City, were illuminated on May 12 to mark International Nurses Day, a global celebration recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of nurses everywhere.

The ELJ Building Joins Global Observance

As seen in the photo provided by Daniel Jacob of ABS-CBN News, the ELJ building was bathed in light as a public salute to nurses, joining other prominent buildings and landmarks worldwide honoring the nursing profession. The annual event, held on the birthday of Florence Nightingale, aims to shine a spotlight on the critical role nurses play, especially in times of health crises.

The Global Nursing Workforce

Nurses form the backbone of the healthcare system, providing essential patient care and serving as frontline responders in public health emergencies. According to the International Council of Nurses, there are over 27 million nurses globally, comprising nearly half of the world's health workforce. Data from the WHO Global Health Observatory highlights ongoing challenges, including uneven distribution of nurses, workforce shortages, and the need for improved education and leadership opportunities.

Globally, the nurse-to-population ratio varies widely, with some countries reporting as few as 1 nurse per 1,000 people and others exceeding 10 per 1,000.

The Philippine Statistics Authority notes that the Philippines is one of the world's top suppliers of nurses, with thousands deployed globally each year.

The International Labour Organization emphasizes the importance of fair labor standards, safe working environments, and support for nurses’ wellbeing.

Recognizing Sacrifice and Dedication

The lighting of the ELJ building reflects a broader movement to publicly recognize the tireless work of nurses, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and other health challenges. Events like International Nurses Day serve not only as a tribute but as a call to action for policymakers, health institutions, and the public to invest in nursing education, provide adequate staffing, and ensure safe working conditions.

Broader Impact and Continuing Challenges

Despite progress, the State of the World’s Nursing 2020 report underscores the need for further investment in nursing leadership and equitable distribution of personnel. The pandemic highlighted both the heroism of nurses and the strains on health systems, with many nurses facing long hours, emotional stress, and resource shortages.

Ongoing Call for Support

Lighting landmarks such as the ELJ building serves as a visible reminder of the vital, ongoing contributions of nurses. As the world continues to navigate public health challenges, the message from International Nurses Day is clear: nurses deserve not only recognition, but robust support from governments, health organizations, and communities worldwide.