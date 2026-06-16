Landseer Braemar painting set for £4 million Sotheby’s sale

A Landseer deer scene once sold for 4,000 guineas is now valued at up to £4 million, reflecting the premium for rare works with royal-scale provenance.

Sotheby’s has put a £3 million to £4 million estimate on Sir Edwin Henry Landseer’s Scene in Braemar - Highland Deer, a vast 19th-century oil on canvas measuring 270.5 x 269.9 cm. The picture last came to auction in 1994, when it sold for £793,500, and its new valuation shows how aggressively the market now prices iconic British art with elite ownership histories.

The canvas was commissioned by Edward Ladd Betts, the railway contractor, by 1857 and exhibited that same year at the Royal Academy as no. 77. It first passed through the auction room at Christie’s on 30 May 1868, when Betts’s sale brought 4,000 guineas. From there it moved through a line of major collectors and dealers: Thomas Agnew & Sons acquired it on behalf of Henry William Ferdinand Bolckow, then it entered the collection of Sir Edward Cecil Guinness, later 1st Earl of Iveagh, where it remained until Christie’s sold it again on 25 March 1994, lot 85, to a private collector.

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That kind of paper trail is central to the economics of trophy art. Sotheby’s is offering the work as property from a distinguished private collection, but the price is being shaped by more than privacy or condition. The painting has the scale, subject matter and exhibition history that reassure bidders they are not buying a dormant picture but a recognised landmark of British art. It was shown at the Royal Jubilee Exhibition in Manchester in 1887, at the major Landseer exhibition at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Tate Gallery in 1981-82, on long-term loan at the National Gallery of Ireland from 1983 to 1993, and in Edinburgh in 2005 in The Monarch of the Glen: Landseer in the Highlands.

The comparison with The Monarch of the Glen is unavoidable. Christie’s catalogue note described Scene in Braemar as one of Landseer’s best works and said it achieves greater intensity than the more celebrated image. In auction terms, that matters because buyers are not just purchasing a painting of a stag in the Highlands. They are competing for a work that carries national memory, institutional validation and the scarcity that allows auction houses to turn provenance into price. When a Landseer of this stature surfaces, the estimate is as much a verdict on cultural demand as it is on the canvas itself.