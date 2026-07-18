Aymeric Laporte said Argentina "like to leave a mark on their opponents" as tensions rose before the World Cup final against France.

Aymeric Laporte accused Argentina of dirty tricks before the World Cup final, saying the side "likes to leave a mark on their opponents". His comments pushed the focus beyond tactics and into the politics of physical play, gamesmanship and the way a finalist can try to shape the temperature before kickoff.

Laporte said fans had noticed Argentina seeming to push the limits of the game during the tournament, and he argued that referees had allowed them to get away with it. That kind of charge matters in the days before a major final because it does more than criticize a rival’s style. It invites scrutiny of every challenge, every late tackle and every contested ball, and it can sharpen the sense that a team is trying to win the argument around the match before the match itself begins.

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The remarks came in the build-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, played on 18 December 2022 between Argentina and France. At that stage of the tournament, Argentina’s run to the final was already drawing attention for its physical edge and tactical nous, and Laporte’s criticism added another layer to the pressure surrounding the last game of the competition.

Photo by César O'neill

Laporte brought his own status into that dispute. He plays for Manchester City and pledged his allegiance to the Spanish national side in 2021, making him a high-profile defender with direct experience of elite international and club football. His attack on Argentina framed the final not just as a test of skill, but as a test of discipline and control in a stadium where every decision would be examined.

Photo by Diego Fioravanti

Lluis Fernandez Salas via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

In that setting, accusations about dirty tricks can work as pre-match psychological warfare. They put opponents on notice, signal to officials that a physical battle is expected, and tell viewers how to read the contest before the first whistle. By the time France faced Argentina on 18 December, the discussion had already been pulled toward the line between hard football and behavior some rivals believed should not be allowed.